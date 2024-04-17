ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Oman vs Kuwait (Updated) ft. Babar Hayat and Zeeshan Maqsood

A total of four matches were played in the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 on Wednesday, April 17. Hong Kong defeated Malaysia by seven wickets in the 17th match after chasing down the target of 141 runs in just 12.1 overs. Babar Hayat was the highest scorer for Malaysia with 83 runs off 35 deliveries and took home the Player of the Match award.

The 18th match between Nepal and Saudi Arabia was reduced to eight overs due to rain. Nepal chased down the 74 runs in 7.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

Cambodia were bundled out for 76 runs by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 19th match. UAE chased down the target in just 5.1 overs to win the match by nine wickets.

Oman defeated Kuwait by 46 runs in the 20th match after posting 200 runs on the board. Zeeshan Maqsood picked four wickets for 29 runs in four overs for Oman and won the Player of the Match award.

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Asif Khan (UAE) 4 4 2 211 74* 105.5 123 171.54 - 3 - 12 16 2 Nizakat Khan (HKG) 4 4 1 191 73 63.66 125 152.8 - 2 - 14 8 3 A Sharafu (UAE) 4 4 2 189 90* 94.5 101 187.12 - 2 1 21 10 4 Muhammad Tanveer (QAT) 4 4 - 185 63 46.25 122 151.63 - 1 - 16 9 5 Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 4 4 - 158 65 39.5 84 188.09 - 1 1 15 8 6 Abdul Waheed (KSA) 4 4 - 146 77 36.5 94 155.31 - 1 1 19 4 7 Babar Hayat (HKG) 4 4 - 144 83 36 85 169.41 - 2 1 5 13 8 Meet Bhavsar (KUW) 4 4 1 143 54 47.66 106 134.9 - 1 - 12 4 9 Naseem Khushi (OMA) 4 4 - 139 69 34.75 58 239.65 - 1 - 13 11 10 CV Anto (KUW) 4 4 - 129 54 32.25 52 248.07 - 1 - 11 11

Asif Khan is still the leading run-scorer of the tournament and has made 211 runs in four games at a strike rate of 171.54. Nizakat Khan has jumped to the second position from fourth. He has amassed a total of 191 runs in two outings at an average of 63.66.

Alishan Sharafu is still the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament and has made 189 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 187.12. Muhammad Tanveer has slipped to fourth position from second with 185 runs in four outings at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 151.63.

Muhammad Waseem has jumped three spots to occupy the fifth place. He has amassed 158 runs in four innings at an average of 39.50. Babar Hayat has jumped to seventh position with 144 runs to his name from four matches at an average of 36.

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Aqib Ilyas (OMA) 3 3 66 11 - 72 9 4/17 8 6.54 7.33 1 - 2 Usman Najeeb (KSA) 4 4 83 13.5 - 108 9 3/33 12 7.8 9.22 - - 3 Ehsan Khan (HKG) 4 4 96 16 - 123 9 4/31 13.66 7.68 10.66 1 - 4 H Rathod (QAT) 4 4 96 16 - 107 8 3/26 13.37 6.68 12 - - 5 Virandeep Singh (MAS) 4 4 69 11.3 - 110 8 3/20 13.75 9.56 8.62 - - 6 Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE) 4 4 90 15 1 81 7 3/7 11.57 5.4 12.85 - - 7 A Bohara (NEP) 4 4 84 14 - 111 7 3/29 15.85 7.92 12 - - 8 Musawar Shah (QAT) 4 4 90 15 - 112 7 3/43 16 7.46 12.85 - - 9 DS Airee (NEP) 4 4 59 9.5 - 60 6 2/6 10 6.1 9.83 - - 10 Ishtiaq Ahmad (KSA) 4 4 84 14 - 109 6 2/7 18.16 7.78 14 - -

Aqib Ilyas took a massive jump from seventh to first place. He has picked up nine wickets in three innings at an economy of 6.54. Usman Najeeb is still the second-highest wicket-taker and has amassed nine wickets in four innings at an average of 12.

Ehsan Khan is still in third position and has picked nine wickets in four matches at an average of 13.66.

Himanshu Rathod is still in fourth place and has taken eight wickets in four innings at a strike rate of 12., while Virandeep Singh has slipped to fifth place from first. He has eight wickets to his name in four outings at a strike rate of 8.62.

