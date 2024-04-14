ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Saudi Arabia vs Hong Kong (Updated) ft. Abdul Waheed and Aqib Ilyas

Oman took on Cambodia in the ninth match of ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 on Sunday, April 14. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat hosted the match, which was reduced to 11 overs due to rain.

Cambodia won the toss and elected to bowl. Oman made 154 runs for the loss of six wickets. Naseem Khushi was the highest scorer and made 69 runs off 27 deliveries. Sharwan Godara, Utkarsh Jain, and Vimukthi Viraj took two wickets each.

Cambodia could make only 91 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 63 runs. Only three batters managed to make a double-digit score for the team. Aqib Ilyas was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 17 runs.

Saudi Arabia elected to bat after winning the toss against Hong Kong in the 10th match. They made 202 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Abdul Waheed was the highest scorer and made 77 runs off 51 deliveries. Aizaz Khan was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets for 20 runs in two overs.

Hong Kong were bundled out for 147 runs and lost the match by 55 runs. Nizakat Khan played a fiery knock of 73 runs off 51 deliveries. Usman Najeeb was the pick of the bowlers for Saudi Arabia and took three wickets for 33 runs in 3.5 overs.

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 A Sharafu (UAE) 2 2 1 168 90* 168 89 188.76 - 2 - 18 9 2 Asif Khan (UAE) 2 2 1 140 74* 140 75 186.66 - 2 - 5 14 3 Nizakat Khan (HKG) 2 2 - 132 73 66 88 150 - 2 - 9 6 4 Abdul Waheed (KSA) 2 2 - 109 77 54.5 77 141.55 - 1 - 16 1 5 Muhammad Tanveer (QAT) 2 2 - 109 63 54.5 54 201.85 - 1 - 9 8 6 Naseem Khushi (OMA) 2 2 - 87 69 43.5 34 255.88 - 1 - 8 7 7 Imran Ali Butt (BHR) 2 2 - 85 50 42.5 64 132.81 - 1 - 9 2 8 DS Airee (NEP) 2 2 1 84 64* 84 32 262.5 - 1 - 5 8 9 Aasif Sheikh (NEP) 2 2 - 84 52 42 76 110.52 - 1 - 10 0 10 R Sandaruwan (KUW) 2 2 - 82 61 41 54 151.85 - 1 - 4 8

Alishan Sharafu is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has made 168 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 188.76.

Asif Khan is still in second place on this list and has made 140 runs in two games at a strike rate of 186.66. Nizakat Khan has jumped to the third position. He has amassed a total of 132 runs in two outings at an average of 66.

Abdul Waheed has moved to fourth place and has 109 runs to his name in two innings at an average of 54.50. Muhammad Tanveer has slipped to fifth position from third and has scored 109 runs in two outings at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 201.85.

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Ehsan Khan (HKG) 2 2 48 8 - 62 7 4/31 8.85 7.75 6.85 1 - 2 Virandeep Singh (MAS) 2 2 43 7.1 - 55 6 3/20 9.16 7.67 7.16 - - 3 Aqib Ilyas (OMA) 2 2 42 7 - 58 6 4/17 9.66 8.28 7 1 - 4 Usman Najeeb (KSA) 2 2 47 7.5 - 66 6 3/33 11 8.42 7.83 - - 5 Musawar Shah (QAT) 2 2 48 8 - 63 5 3/43 12.6 7.87 9.6 - - 6 DS Airee (NEP) 2 2 48 8 - 48 4 2/14 12 6 12 - - 7 Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE) 2 2 48 8 - 51 4 3/26 12.75 6.37 12 - - 8 H Rathod (QAT) 2 2 48 8 - 57 4 3/26 14.25 7.12 12 - - 9 Zain Ul Abidin (KSA) 2 2 36 6 - 29 3 3/16 9.66 4.83 12 - - 10 Basil Hameed (UAE) 2 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - -

Ehsan Khan has jumped to first position from third and has picked seven wickets in two matches at an average of 8.85.

Virandeep Singh has slipped to second place from first and has six wickets to his name in two outings at a strike rate of 7.16. Aqib Ilyas has jumped to third place and has taken six wickets in two innings at an economy of 8.28.

Usman Najeeb has moved to fourth position from eighth and has amassed six wickets in two innings at an average of 11. Musawar Shah has slipped to fifth place from second. He has taken five wickets in two matches at an average of 12.60, an economy of 7.87, and a strike rate of 9.60.

