Sri Lankan great Chamari Athapaththu posted a motivational message on her Instagram story, just days after going surprisingly unsold in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction.

Although not many of the teams needed a top-order overseas batter, Athapaththu looked like a sure-shot high-earner before the auction, owing to her recent form.

She won the Player of Women's Big Bash League 2023 award by being the second-highest run-scorer with 552 runs (just five runs behind Beth Mooney who played one extra match) at an average of 42.46 and a strike rate of 127.19. She was also more than handy with her slow off-spin, taking nine wickets.

"Actions and Numbers speak louder than words," Chamari wrote on her Instagram story.

The message was posted over a photo of herself in the Sri Lankan kit and included a wink emoji as well as a few Sri Lankan flags.

"It is unfair" - Anjum Chopra on Chamari Athapththu's snub

Former India captain Anjum Chopra found the snub "unfair", saying she couldn't believe that Chamari Athapththu's performances didn't get the recognition they deserved.

"It is unfair because people in that auction room would have watched her performance in the WBBL. They would have seen what happened in England. She would not have to tell people who she is. She has that influence through her performances with the bat," Chopra said on Jio Cinema.

"So, I am really surprised that a player with all-round abilities like hers is going unsold. Here is a player who can do two jobs for you and is still going unsold. How is it that these teams are not seeing the quality that this player possesses."

Apart from Athapththu, West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin, USA's Tara Norris, India's Devika Vaidya, and New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu were some other surprising unsold players at the auction.

