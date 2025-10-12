"After a lot of frustration, he finally has his luck on his side" - Twitter reacts to Kuldeep Yadav's stellar five-fer in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test 

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav recorded the fifth five-wicket haul of his career during the first innings of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, October 12. The left-arm bowler ran through the opposition middle-order, before clinching the final wicket to end the innings, and reach the milestone.

Kuldeep Yadav had opened his wickets account for the contest by dismissing Alick Athanaze on Day 2. He was granted the opportunity to have one end at the start of the day, and went on to make the most of it. The West Indies batters struggled against his variations as the spinner struck thrice in the space of four overs in the opening hour.

The in-form bowler had to endure an agonizing wait for the elusive fifth wicket as dropped chances, close calls, and resilience from the lower order all played a part. He finally sealed the deal after trapping Jayden Seales LBW in the 82nd over to end the first innings proceedings. His figures read 5-82 after 26.5 overs, which included four maiden overs.

Fans hailed Kuldeep Yadav's display and branded him as the best all-format spinner in the world, given the fact that he has just come on the back of a resounding 2025 Asia Cup campaign. Have a look at some of the social media reactions right here:

Cricket on my mind @bhuvifan2003 Finally Kuldeep has his well deserved fifer 🔥 he was really begging for that fifer since his 4 wickets .after a lot of frustration he finally has his luck on his side

𝐕♛ @DelhiKaKing18 Kuldeep Yadav gets a 5️⃣-wicket haul vs West Indies! 🇮🇳🔥 There’s absolutely no doubt that he’s the best all-format spinner in the world right now 🙇‍♂️👑 #KuldeepYadav #INDvWI

Vipul 🇮🇳 @Vipul_Espeaks Finally the wicket came for Kuldeep Yadav which he was desperately looking for to complete his fifer.

Mihir Jain @mihir0504 Kuldeep Yadav to stay here for very long time. The best all format spinner currently.👌👌 #INDvWI #KuldeepYadav

Sashank @sas_3343 5th 5w haul for Kuldeep in Tests Well Deserved one Was bit scared whether he would get the 5th wicket or not

Baba Krishna Mohan Rebbapragada @cricketluvers No more compromises: Kuldeep Yadav must be cemented in the side as our undisputed top spinner. We cannot continue to weaken our bowling by benching our best for the sake of batting depth. It’s time for players like Jadeja and Sundar to be viewed and selected as middle-order

India enforce the follow-on with a 270-run lead after Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Despite a valiant fightback from the West Indies lower order after a collapse in the first session, they fell well short of India's mammoth first innings total of 518-5. Scoring only 248 in the first innings meant that the visitors still trailed by 270 runs. India chose to enforce the follow-on, bringing out the Men in Maroon to face the bowlers once again.

At the time of writing, the West Indies are placed at 5-0 in their second innings, with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja chosen to operate with the new ball from one end.

