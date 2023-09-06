In a major win for fans of the 2023 World Cup, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) will now release 400,000 more tickets across all matches of the mega tournament. It is calling it the "next phase" of sales.

The sale will commence from 8.00 pm IST on September 8. Fans can purchase tickets by from the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

Ticket sales finished on September 3 at BookMyShow, the BCCI's official partner. However, that process left a bad taste for fans on social media because of its long queues (sometimes showing hours of waiting periods even for those joining on time) and almost instant selling out of the biggest matches.

"After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament," the board's official statement said. "This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event."

"Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event," it added.

It also mentioned that fans will be notified of the "next phase" of "further sales" in "due course".

Some self-proclaimed ethical hackers on social media claimed that BookMyShow had only kept a small percentage of tickets for public sale. Later, former India player and coach Venkatesh Prasad claimed that most of the tickets were reserved for "corporates and state associations."

Pressure was mounting on the board from all corners, including on subjects of scheduling delays and a lack of transparency.

BCCI acknowledges fans' importance to the sport

The board ended its official statement with an acknowledgment of fans as the biggest stakeholders, something it was being bashed for not doing of late.

"The BCCI deeply acknowledges that fans are the heartbeat of the tournament, and their unwavering passion, engagement, and contributions are pivotal to the success of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023," the statement further added.

It needs to be seen how these 400,000 tickets are divided across the 48 matches in the tournament.