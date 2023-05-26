"Ahmedabad to be categorised as Gill station" - Twitterati erupt as Shubman Gill registers highest-ever individual score in IPL playoffs history

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill delivered a sensational knock in the team's Qualifier 2 encounter of the IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.
The right-handed batter took the Mumbai bowlers to the cleaners, playing at a fantastic strike rate of 215. Gill smashed his third hundred of the season, finishing with 129 runs off just 60 deliveries.
He dazzled the viewers with his strokeplay, hitting 10 maximums along with seven fours during his entertaining knock. He was finally dismissed in the 17th over off Akash Madhwal's bowling.
It is worth mentioning that with his 129-run knock, Gill registered the highest-ever score in the IPL playoffs. A number of fans and cricketers took to social media, lauding the talented youngster for his wonderful performance in the crucial knockout fixture.
Notably, Shubman Gill is now the holder of the coveted Orange Cap in IPL 2023. The right-handed batter has amassed 851 runs from 16 outings, including four fifties and three centuries. He averages 60.70 and has an impressive strike rate of 156.43.
Shubman Gill's ton helps GT post a mammoth total against MI in Qualifier 2
Mumbai won the toss and decided to field first in the encounter. Shubman Gill stole the show with his scintillating knock, not giving the MI bowlers an opportunity to bounce back.
He orchestrated a spectacular 138-run stand for the second wicket alongside Sai Sudharsan. While Gill was the top-scorer for GT, Sudharsan scored 43 off 31 balls before becoming the third batter to be retired out in the league's history.
Skipper Hardik Pandya chipped in with a valuable cameo towards the back end, scoring 28* runs in 13 deliveries. The defending champions finished 233/3 after their 20 overs.
For MI, Akash Madhwal and Piyush Chawla picked up one wicket each. Jason Behrendorff was the pick of the bowlers, conceding just 28 runs from his full quota of four overs in the high-scoring affair.
