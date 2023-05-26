Create

"Ahmedabad to be categorised as Gill station" - Twitterati erupt as Shubman Gill registers highest-ever individual score in IPL playoffs history

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified May 26, 2023 22:49 IST
Shubman Gill played an incredible knock in Qualifier 2. (Pics: IPLT20.com/Twitter)
Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill delivered a sensational knock in the team's Qualifier 2 encounter of the IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

The right-handed batter took the Mumbai bowlers to the cleaners, playing at a fantastic strike rate of 215. Gill smashed his third hundred of the season, finishing with 129 runs off just 60 deliveries.

He dazzled the viewers with his strokeplay, hitting 10 maximums along with seven fours during his entertaining knock. He was finally dismissed in the 17th over off Akash Madhwal's bowling.

It is worth mentioning that with his 129-run knock, Gill registered the highest-ever score in the IPL playoffs. A number of fans and cricketers took to social media, lauding the talented youngster for his wonderful performance in the crucial knockout fixture.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

SHUBMAN GILL! Wow. I don’t really have words.
Shubman Gill is the tweet👏🏻👏🏻.
It’s a joy to watch subhman gill bat… #wow
Someone: Show me what a GOAT looks likeMe: 👇@ShubmanGill 🫡 https://t.co/UgpwWjlQdw
Ahmedabad to be categorised as Gill station.#MIvsGT #ShubmanGill https://t.co/b0jHaU9bTV
One In a Generation...Shubman Gill..💫
#ShubmanGill is an absolute monster! He smashed 129 runs off just 60 balls and led his team to score 233 runs. What a great find for Indian cricket! #GTvMI #IPL2023
Shubman Gill making it look soo easy! :)Future of Indian Cricket is in the safe hands :)#MIvsGT #fridaymorning #ShubmanGill #RohitSharma #gntm
What a amazing player he (@ShubmanGill)actually is !! This year (2023) is probably the finest year of his cricketing journey !! He has scored 9 100s this year (& 3 of his 100s came in this year's @IPL) 🔥 treat to watch those wonderful 100s 🔥 take a bow 🔥 men #MIvsGT https://t.co/esKB11StZ1
🔥 What a player! Shubman Gill is on fire 🔥 3rd hundred in 4 matches and those breathtaking shots... #ShubhmanGill! 👏 #MIvsGT #IPL2O23 #GTvsMI https://t.co/9LkXzmvnEf
A Special Talent 🔥Gill- The Next Big Thing In the World of Cricket Very well played #ShubmanGill 👏 #IPL2023 #MIvsGT #GTvsMI https://t.co/rpS5fnZm7I
🔥🏏 What a breathtaking display of batting brilliance by Shubman Gill !👏👏👏 This young talent has left us spellbound with their exceptional shot selection, impeccable timing, and unwavering confidence at the crease. #YoungGun #ipl2023 #GTvsMI
Congratulations India! We have found the rightful successor of Virat Kohli 💙⭐#ShubmanGill #MIvGT https://t.co/6eJiBRr9wc
The sheer audacity to play orthodox shots while striking it outside the park effortlessly were a sight to behold. In awe with him. Shubman Gill is going places. ❤️ https://t.co/9deFMhBNQs
Sachin----> Virat Kohli ----> Shubman GillWorld Cricket has got their biggest face for at least next 15 years #GTvMI

Notably, Shubman Gill is now the holder of the coveted Orange Cap in IPL 2023. The right-handed batter has amassed 851 runs from 16 outings, including four fifties and three centuries. He averages 60.70 and has an impressive strike rate of 156.43.

Shubman Gill's ton helps GT post a mammoth total against MI in Qualifier 2

Mumbai won the toss and decided to field first in the encounter. Shubman Gill stole the show with his scintillating knock, not giving the MI bowlers an opportunity to bounce back.

He orchestrated a spectacular 138-run stand for the second wicket alongside Sai Sudharsan. While Gill was the top-scorer for GT, Sudharsan scored 43 off 31 balls before becoming the third batter to be retired out in the league's history.

Skipper Hardik Pandya chipped in with a valuable cameo towards the back end, scoring 28* runs in 13 deliveries. The defending champions finished 233/3 after their 20 overs.

Gujarat Titans crushed the MI bowlers in the first innings 😳🔥📸: IPL/JioCinema #IPL2023 #GTvsMI #crickettwitter https://t.co/Jbe9pIn24V

For MI, Akash Madhwal and Piyush Chawla picked up one wicket each. Jason Behrendorff was the pick of the bowlers, conceding just 28 runs from his full quota of four overs in the high-scoring affair.

