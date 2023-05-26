"Ahmedabad to be categorised as Gill station" - Twitterati erupt as Shubman Gill registers highest-ever individual score in IPL playoffs history

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill delivered a sensational knock in the team's Qualifier 2 encounter of the IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

The right-handed batter took the Mumbai bowlers to the cleaners, playing at a fantastic strike rate of 215. Gill smashed his third hundred of the season, finishing with 129 runs off just 60 deliveries.

He dazzled the viewers with his strokeplay, hitting 10 maximums along with seven fours during his entertaining knock. He was finally dismissed in the 17th over off Akash Madhwal's bowling.

It is worth mentioning that with his 129-run knock, Gill registered the highest-ever score in the IPL playoffs. A number of fans and cricketers took to social media, lauding the talented youngster for his wonderful performance in the crucial knockout fixture.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 SHUBMAN GILL! Wow. I don’t really have words. SHUBMAN GILL! Wow. I don’t really have words.

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi 🏻 🏻. Shubman Gill is the tweet🏻. Shubman Gill is the tweet👏🏻👏🏻.

Sam e @SampoornRathore One In a Generation...Shubman Gill.. One In a Generation...Shubman Gill..💫

Mohib Wazir 🇵🇰 @NoyanWazir #IPL2023 #ShubmanGill is an absolute monster! He smashed 129 runs off just 60 balls and led his team to score 233 runs. What a great find for Indian cricket! #GTvMI #ShubmanGill is an absolute monster! He smashed 129 runs off just 60 balls and led his team to score 233 runs. What a great find for Indian cricket! #GTvMI #IPL2023

Rach.ॐ @BhandaryRachana



Future of Indian Cricket is in the safe hands :)



#MIvsGT #fridaymorning #ShubmanGill #RohitSharma #gntm Shubman Gill making it look soo easy! :)Future of Indian Cricket is in the safe hands :) Shubman Gill making it look soo easy! :)Future of Indian Cricket is in the safe hands :)#MIvsGT #fridaymorning #ShubmanGill #RohitSharma #gntm

Debojit Nath @nathdebojit24 treat to watch those wonderful 100s take a bow men

#MIvsGT What a amazing player he ( @ShubmanGill )actually is !! This year (2023) is probably the finest year of his cricketing journey !! He has scored 9 100s this year (& 3 of his 100s came in this year's @IPL treat to watch those wonderful 100stake a bowmen What a amazing player he (@ShubmanGill)actually is !! This year (2023) is probably the finest year of his cricketing journey !! He has scored 9 100s this year (& 3 of his 100s came in this year's @IPL) 🔥 treat to watch those wonderful 100s 🔥 take a bow 🔥 men #MIvsGT https://t.co/esKB11StZ1

Sourav Das @souravdas1783 What a player! Shubman Gill is on fire 3rd hundred in 4 matches and those breathtaking shots... #MIvsGT



#IPL2O23 #GTvsMI What a player! Shubman Gill is on fire3rd hundred in 4 matches and those breathtaking shots... #ShubhmanGill 🔥 What a player! Shubman Gill is on fire 🔥 3rd hundred in 4 matches and those breathtaking shots... #ShubhmanGill! 👏 #MIvsGT #IPL2O23 #GTvsMI https://t.co/9LkXzmvnEf

Naina_H @NH_hope13

Gill- The Next Big Thing In the World of Cricket

Very well played



#IPL2023 #MIvsGT #GTvsMI A Special TalentGill- The Next Big Thing In the World of CricketVery well played #ShubmanGill A Special Talent 🔥Gill- The Next Big Thing In the World of Cricket Very well played #ShubmanGill 👏 #IPL2023 #MIvsGT #GTvsMI https://t.co/rpS5fnZm7I

Omkar Patel @OHPatel007 🏏 What a breathtaking display of batting brilliance by Shubman Gill ! This young talent has left us spellbound with their exceptional shot selection, impeccable timing, and unwavering confidence at the crease. #ipl2023 #GTvsMI 🏏 What a breathtaking display of batting brilliance by Shubman Gill !This young talent has left us spellbound with their exceptional shot selection, impeccable timing, and unwavering confidence at the crease. #YoungGun 🔥🏏 What a breathtaking display of batting brilliance by Shubman Gill !👏👏👏 This young talent has left us spellbound with their exceptional shot selection, impeccable timing, and unwavering confidence at the crease. #YoungGun #ipl2023 #GTvsMI

Akshat Bang @akshat_bang

We have found the rightful successor of Virat Kohli



#ShubmanGill #MIvGT Congratulations India!We have found the rightful successor of Virat Kohli Congratulations India! We have found the rightful successor of Virat Kohli 💙⭐#ShubmanGill #MIvGT https://t.co/6eJiBRr9wc

Sudarshan @SrinzzzLFC The sheer audacity to play orthodox shots while striking it outside the park effortlessly were a sight to behold. In awe with him. Shubman Gill is going places. The sheer audacity to play orthodox shots while striking it outside the park effortlessly were a sight to behold. In awe with him. Shubman Gill is going places. ❤️ https://t.co/9deFMhBNQs

Sarfaraz 🇮🇳 RCB ❤ @SarfarazRCB



World Cricket has got their biggest face for at least next 15 years



#GTvMI Sachin----> Virat Kohli ----> Shubman GillWorld Cricket has got their biggest face for at least next 15 years Sachin----> Virat Kohli ----> Shubman GillWorld Cricket has got their biggest face for at least next 15 years #GTvMI

Notably, Shubman Gill is now the holder of the coveted Orange Cap in IPL 2023. The right-handed batter has amassed 851 runs from 16 outings, including four fifties and three centuries. He averages 60.70 and has an impressive strike rate of 156.43.

Shubman Gill's ton helps GT post a mammoth total against MI in Qualifier 2

Mumbai won the toss and decided to field first in the encounter. Shubman Gill stole the show with his scintillating knock, not giving the MI bowlers an opportunity to bounce back.

He orchestrated a spectacular 138-run stand for the second wicket alongside Sai Sudharsan. While Gill was the top-scorer for GT, Sudharsan scored 43 off 31 balls before becoming the third batter to be retired out in the league's history.

Skipper Hardik Pandya chipped in with a valuable cameo towards the back end, scoring 28* runs in 13 deliveries. The defending champions finished 233/3 after their 20 overs.

For MI, Akash Madhwal and Piyush Chawla picked up one wicket each. Jason Behrendorff was the pick of the bowlers, conceding just 28 runs from his full quota of four overs in the high-scoring affair.

Poll : 0 votes