Ahmedabad rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the GT vs CSK match in IPL 2024?

The 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10. Both teams will be desperate for a win, with the tournament reaching its business end.

CSK and GT met each other earlier this season, where the defending champions emerged victorious by 63 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, Shivam Dube's swashbuckling half-century powered the Super Kings to 200/6 in their 20 overs. In response, the Titans could only muster 143/8 in their 20 overs, with the CSK pacers chipping in with six wickets.

Chennai Super Kings currently occupy the fourth spot in the table with 12 points from 11 matches, while Gujarat are last in the standings with eight points from 11 games. CSK will look to strengthen their place in the top four with a win here, while GT will look to keep themselves afloat in the competition.

Speaking of the weather, there is no rainfall in the forecast for Ahmedabad on Friday. The skies are also expected to be clear, meaning an uninterrupted game is on the cards.

However, the temperature will be high, ranging between 34 and 40 degrees Celsius. The humidity level will be low, meaning, the actual feeling will be less than the original temperature.

"I think he's enjoyed it this season" - GT coach Gary Kirsten on whether captaincy has affected Shubman Gill's performance

Young Shubman Gill was handed the captaincy reins of the Gujarat Titans after Hardik Pandya was traded to the Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal.

The additional pressure seems to have taken a toll on Gill's batting as evidenced by his underwhelming returns. However, head coach Gary Titans quashed those speculations, saying that Gill has embraced the role beautifully.

"I think he's enjoyed the captaincy. You know, it's something that takes time to really master, but I think he's enjoyed it this season and he's a world class player. So I have no doubt that in the next three games he's going to put in one or two really good performances," Kirsten told reporters.

Gill, who won the Orange Cap last year, has aggregated 322 runs in 11 matches at an average of 32.20, including two half-centuries.

