Ahmedabad rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the GT vs DC match in IPL 2024?

Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, April 17.

Both teams have had almost similar journeys this season. GT find themselves in sixth position in the standings with three wins and as many defeats. DC, on the other hand, occupy the penultimate position with just two wins in six games.

However, both teams have won their last matches and will hope to keep the momentum going, as the race for top four picks up pace.

Speaking of the rain forecast in this game, there is no chance of rainfall in Ahmedabad on Wednesday night. Moreover, the city hasn't witnessed any showers in the past week, and Ahmedabad is likely to remain dry. There will be almost no cloud cover as well.

However, the temperature will be high, hovering between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius. According to Accuweather.com, humidity levels will be in the 30s.

"It's just being aware and being ready for the fight" - GT batter Sai Sudharsan on their sloppy fielding

GT have been severely hurt by their sloppy fielding in a few games this year. They have dropped a few sitters, which has impacted the outcome of the games.

Sai Sudharsan asserted that they are doing fielding drills every day and trying to get better. Addressing the media on the eve of the game, Sudharsan said:

"Every fielder who is fielding, he wants to take a catch. He wants to contribute in any such way possible. But even after the last game, we are a team which practise a lot, we field a lot actually, we field every day."

"It didn't change like after the last game — we didn't try and field more or do all those kinds of things. It's just being aware and being ready for the fight," he added.

Which team has a better chance of winning tonight in IPL 2024? Let us know in the comment box.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback