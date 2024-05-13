Ahmedabad rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the GT vs KKR match in IPL 2024?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 13. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

KKR have been in great form, winning nine out of 12 matches so far. They became the first team to confirm a playoff berth after beating the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a rain-marred contest on Saturday, May 11. The Knight Riders will look to keep the momentum going, with the tournament soon entering the knockout stage.

GT, on the other hand, languish eighth in the table with 10 points from 12 games. They will have to win both their remaining matches and hope for favorable results to finish in the top four. Shubman Gill and company, who defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous game, will look to continue their winning run against table-toppers KKR.

A cracker of a contest beckons fans and a packed stadium is on the cards. Speaking of the weather, there will be heavy clouds in and around the Narendra Modi Stadium during the game. However, according to Accuweather, there is no forecast for rain in Ahmedabad on Monday evening. Thus, a full 40 overs of contest awaits fans tonight.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover between 30 and 38 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 50s.

"The expectations are high" - Umesh Yadav on GT's current situation

Veteran GT pacer Umesh Yadav reckoned that the expectations are high after reaching the final in the last two seasons.

He also asserted that they are trying their best to replicate their performance from the previous two seasons.

"Since we qualified for the playoffs the last two seasons, the expectations are high. We're trying our best," Umesh told reporters on the eve of the KKR match.

