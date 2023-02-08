Create

"Alexa play 'love the way you cry'"- Indian fans troll Australia for claims of Nagpur pitch being 'doctored'

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Feb 08, 2023 11:59 IST
The Nagpur pitch looks set to be a rank-turner (P.C.:Twitter)
The pitch for the first Test between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Nagpur has been a significant topic of discussion in the build-up. While it seems set that hosts will dish out a rank-turner, some photos of the pitch that went viral on Tuesday have sparked a rather controversial debate.

Photos of the Nagpur pitch show the areas outside the off-stump of the left-handers have been left dry. Apart from that, the entire pitch has been rolled and watered well.

This has led to many in the Australian media, as well as experts and former cricketers, claim that India have allegedly 'doctored' the pitch to their advantage, knowing that Australia have a whole host of left-handers in their batting line-up.

While India are unlikely to have any lefties in their top six, the Australian media claimed that this was a conscious effort from the hosts to make conditions 'unfair' for the opposition.

Fans on Twitter trolled the Aussies as they felt they had begun to find excuses even before a ball was bowled. Here are some of the reactions:

Fox cricket helping YouTubers who are into thumbnail bait. 🔥 twitter.com/foxcricket/sta…
Did we ever say these words when we were greeted by pitches covered with carpets of one meter of grass in MCG or Gabba? NO WE DID NOT NOT!SO JUST TELL THEM TO PULL UP THEIR PANTS AND PLAY THE GAME THEY WERE TAUGHT TO PLAY WITHOUT COMPLAINING BEFORE THE MATCH STARTS twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta…
Scheme: Create noise about the pitch and conditions before the series starts.Win Win situation.If Win: We won despite the pitch.If Lose: We lost because of the pitch.The world & a bunch of Indian 'SENA' mongers will support. .The coffee has been smelt though. twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta…
Alexa play "love the way you cry" by Eminem twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta…
Aapne Ghabrana Nahi Hain! twitter.com/foxcricket/sta…
i really don't understand honestly we come to SENA we are expected to perform in all conditions why same standard doesn't apply on them.prove yourself in ALL CONDITIONS twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta…
Australians have already started crying😂😂#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #Pitch #BGT2023 twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta… https://t.co/b1S7ZgzidD
“Can’t wait to take you to GABBA!” 😀 twitter.com/foxcricket/sta…
#INDvsAUS #BGT2023 Temparature is rising 🔥 https://t.co/0POJ59FSSN
Let the crying begin 😏 twitter.com/foxcricket/sta…
This is the Nagpur pitch. They gave water and rolled only the outlined portion of the pitch. This means that the pitch outside it will be super dry resulting in high spin. And if you see those spots are the leftie's off stump from both sides.Australia has 6 lefties in Top 8 🗿⚰️ https://t.co/rOCZ74x8gi
I am loving this. Humari cricket board social media build up nahi kar Rahi. But they are playing mind games with Aussies in their own ways😂 twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta…
For a dustbowl, the surface looks firmer than the one the Australians practiced in Sydney.Did they not budget for selective watering of the pitch as part of their meticulous planning? twitter.com/danbrettig/sta…
Let the games begin 🥳🥳 Mazaaa Aayega. twitter.com/willzfaulk/sta…
Australia has lost the series even before the first ball is bowled. Expected better. twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta…

Some key selection headaches for India

While the top four looks settled for the hosts, it will be interesting to see who among Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav bats at No.5. Both have been in fine form in white-ball cricket, but replacing Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order will certainly not be easy.

With Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin likely to start, the hosts may just tilt towards Axar Patel as their third spinner ahead of Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep has been sensational of late, but Axar's all-round ability could just help him make the cut.

Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

