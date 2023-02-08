"Alexa play 'love the way you cry'"- Indian fans troll Australia for claims of Nagpur pitch being 'doctored'

The pitch for the first Test between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Nagpur has been a significant topic of discussion in the build-up. While it seems set that hosts will dish out a rank-turner, some photos of the pitch that went viral on Tuesday have sparked a rather controversial debate.

Photos of the Nagpur pitch show the areas outside the off-stump of the left-handers have been left dry. Apart from that, the entire pitch has been rolled and watered well.

This has led to many in the Australian media, as well as experts and former cricketers, claim that India have allegedly 'doctored' the pitch to their advantage, knowing that Australia have a whole host of left-handers in their batting line-up.

While India are unlikely to have any lefties in their top six, the Australian media claimed that this was a conscious effort from the hosts to make conditions 'unfair' for the opposition.

Fans on Twitter trolled the Aussies as they felt they had begun to find excuses even before a ball was bowled. Here are some of the reactions:

Alok Shinde @alokshinde twitter.com/foxcricket/sta… Fox Cricket @FoxCricket



Alok Shinde @alokshinde
Fox cricket helping YouTubers who are into thumbnail bait.

Anish Desouza @ilegally_indian



NO WE DID NOT NOT!



SO JUST TELL THEM TO PULL UP THEIR PANTS AND PLAY THE GAME THEY WERE TAUGHT TO PLAY WITHOUT COMPLAINING BEFORE THE MATCH STARTS Fox Cricket @FoxCricket



Anish Desouza @ilegally_indian
Did we ever say these words when we were greeted by pitches covered with carpets of one meter of grass in MCG or Gabba?
NO WE DID NOT NOT!
SO JUST TELL THEM TO PULL UP THEIR PANTS AND PLAY THE GAME THEY WERE TAUGHT TO PLAY WITHOUT COMPLAINING BEFORE THE MATCH STARTS

North Stand Gang - Wankhede @NorthStandGang



Create noise about the pitch and conditions before the series starts.



Win Win situation.



If Win: We won despite the pitch.



If Lose: We lost because of the pitch.



The world & a bunch of Indian 'SENA' mongers will support.



.



The coffee has been smelt though. Fox Cricket @FoxCricket



North Stand Gang - Wankhede @NorthStandGang
Scheme:
Create noise about the pitch and conditions before the series starts.
Win Win situation.
If Win: We won despite the pitch.
If Lose: We lost because of the pitch.
The world & a bunch of Indian 'SENA' mongers will support.
.
The coffee has been smelt though.

Arani Basu @AraniBasuTOI twitter.com/foxcricket/sta… Fox Cricket @FoxCricket



Arani Basu @AraniBasuTOI
"Can't wait to take you to GABBA!"

rxnkshitij748 @rxnkshitij twitter.com/foxcricket/sta… Fox Cricket @FoxCricket



rxnkshitij748 @rxnkshitij
Let the crying begin

Harshit @_offthemark_

Australia has 6 lefties in Top 8 ⚰️ This is the Nagpur pitch. They gave water and rolled only the outlined portion of the pitch. This means that the pitch outside it will be super dry resulting in high spin. And if you see those spots are the leftie's off stump from both sides.Australia has 6 lefties in Top 8⚰️ This is the Nagpur pitch. They gave water and rolled only the outlined portion of the pitch. This means that the pitch outside it will be super dry resulting in high spin. And if you see those spots are the leftie's off stump from both sides.Australia has 6 lefties in Top 8 🗿⚰️ https://t.co/rOCZ74x8gi

Ananya Chaudhary @ananya_71 twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta… Fox Cricket @FoxCricket



Ananya Chaudhary @ananya_71
I am loving this. Humari cricket board social media build up nahi kar Rahi. But they are playing mind games with Aussies in their own ways

Shrikant @HomerOpines

Did they not budget for selective watering of the pitch as part of their meticulous planning? Daniel Brettig 🏏 @danbrettig twitter.com/beastieboy07/s… Welcome to the dustbowl. India's selective watering makes Australia's selection tricky #INDvAUS Welcome to the dustbowl. India's selective watering makes Australia's selection tricky #INDvAUS twitter.com/beastieboy07/s… For a dustbowl, the surface looks firmer than the one the Australians practiced in Sydney.Did they not budget for selective watering of the pitch as part of their meticulous planning? twitter.com/danbrettig/sta… For a dustbowl, the surface looks firmer than the one the Australians practiced in Sydney.Did they not budget for selective watering of the pitch as part of their meticulous planning? twitter.com/danbrettig/sta…

Some key selection headaches for India

While the top four looks settled for the hosts, it will be interesting to see who among Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav bats at No.5. Both have been in fine form in white-ball cricket, but replacing Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order will certainly not be easy.

With Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin likely to start, the hosts may just tilt towards Axar Patel as their third spinner ahead of Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep has been sensational of late, but Axar's all-round ability could just help him make the cut.

Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

