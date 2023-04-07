"All this hype for Aiden Markram and he goes for a golden duck" - Fans roast SRH skipper after his golden duck vs LSG on captaincy debut

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram had a disastrous outing in his first appearance in IPL 2023. He missed the Hyderabad franchise's season opener against the Rajasthan Royals last week due to international cricket commitments for South Africa. RR thrashed SRH in the match with a dominating performance in all departments.

SRH fans and management were optimistic about the change in fortunes after the arrival of Markram earlier this week. However, things did not exactly pan out the way they desired. Markram got out for a golden duck on his captaincy debut for the Sunrisers on Friday (April 7) in the 10th match of IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

He walked in to bat at the number 4 position when his side were 50/2 in 7.5 overs while batting first. Krunal Pandya cleaned him up off the first delivery to provide a massive breakthrough for LSG and a heartbreak for Hyderabad fans.

Fans took to the Twitter platform soon after his dismissal to vent their frustration on the poor performance of Aiden Markram in his first match as the captain of the SRH side.

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 . All this hype for Aiden Markram and he goes for a golden duck. Krunal Pandya owned the guy All this hype for Aiden Markram and he goes for a golden duck. Krunal Pandya owned the guy😭.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Aiden Markram era starts from here they said, well said #LSGvSRH Golden Duck on debut match as a captain in IPLAiden Markram era starts from here they said, well said Golden Duck on debut match as a captain in IPL 🔥🔥Aiden Markram era starts from here they said, well said😍😍 #LSGvSRH https://t.co/Gg69nUxQGG

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Golden duck for Aiden Markram on captaincy debut.



Krunal Pandya on fire! Golden duck for Aiden Markram on captaincy debut. Krunal Pandya on fire! https://t.co/mfv0bPn3Zk

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Aiden Markram gone for golden duck on his captaincy debut for SRH in IPL. Krunal Pandya on fire, he picked 2 wickets in 2 balls. Aiden Markram gone for golden duck on his captaincy debut for SRH in IPL. Krunal Pandya on fire, he picked 2 wickets in 2 balls.

Harish S @iamharish25

aiden markram and Harry Brook!



#LSGvSRH #IPL2023 Unacceptable dismissal ofaiden markram and Harry Brook! Unacceptable dismissal of aiden markram and Harry Brook!#LSGvSRH #IPL2023

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43 Jos Buttler scored a duck on his IPL debut



Rohit Sharma scored a duck on his IPL debut



Kevin Pietersen scored a golden duck in his 2nd match as captain in the IPL



Aiden Markram scores a golden duck on his captaincy debut in the IPL Jos Buttler scored a duck on his IPL debutRohit Sharma scored a duck on his IPL debutKevin Pietersen scored a golden duck in his 2nd match as captain in the IPLAiden Markram scores a golden duck on his captaincy debut in the IPL

alpha @alpha_1_beta

Punjabi Comm. :- "Ehnu tan safar hi maar gya, jetlag nhi utareya bechare da haje" 🤣 🤣

This Punjabi comm. is best thing happened to IPL.

#LSGvSRH Aiden Markram travelled all the way from South Africa & played his match today, got out first ball.Punjabi Comm. :- "Ehnu tan safar hi maar gya, jetlag nhi utareya bechare da haje" 🤣This Punjabi comm. is best thing happened to IPL. Aiden Markram travelled all the way from South Africa & played his match today, got out first ball.Punjabi Comm. :- "Ehnu tan safar hi maar gya, jetlag nhi utareya bechare da haje" 🤣😭🤣😭This Punjabi comm. is best thing happened to IPL.#LSGvSRH

Tweprilayankar @tweprilayankar #LSGvsSRH



After seeing new comers performance , Respect for some Star batters like David Warner ,Martin Guptill and others increases. International Boards should never sideline them until they decide to Hault.



Lucknow



#AidenMarkram #harrybrook

#IPL2023 #IPLonStar After seeing new comers performance , Respect for some Star batters like David Warner ,Martin Guptill and others increases. International Boards should never sideline them until they decide to Hault.Lucknow #LSGvsSRHAfter seeing new comers performance , Respect for some Star batters like David Warner ,Martin Guptill and others increases. International Boards should never sideline them until they decide to Hault.Lucknow #AidenMarkram #harrybrook #IPL2023 #IPLonStar

Sophie @azenithromycin



#IPL2023 #SRHvLSG All that hype for Aiden Markram and then he’s out for a golden duck. All that hype for Aiden Markram and then he’s out for a golden duck. 🐣#IPL2023 #SRHvLSG

Abdul Samad's cameo helps SRH to 121/8 after Aiden Markram and Co fail to deliver

After opting to bat first, SRH got off to a sedate start on a tricky surface. Krunal Pandya (3/18) looked lethal on the pitch, which kept low on numerous occasions. He scalped three wickets at a quick interval and triggered a collapse.

Ravi Bishnoi (1/16) complemented him well and dismissed Harry Brook (3) to derail Hyderabad's innings. Rahul Tripathi (35) and Washington Sundar (16) arrested the flow of wickets for a while but scored runs at a sluggish pace. Abdul Samad (21* off 10 balls) provided the much-needed impetus in the last few overs to push the total to 121/8.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi reflected on the first innings and said:

"It was a difficult wicket to bat on. We bowled well. It's a dicey score. You can't go all out and can't go too slow. We'll try our best. (Brook's wicket) I knew he was going to step out. So, I was ready for it."

"I thought the googly would be easier to play for him, so I followed it up with the leg break. (Thoughts about the chase) Samad finished well for them. It shouldn't be out of hand, with our batting line up we should chase this down."

