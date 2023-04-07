"All this hype for Aiden Markram and he goes for a golden duck" - Fans roast SRH skipper after his golden duck vs LSG on captaincy debut

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram had a disastrous outing in his first appearance in IPL 2023. He missed the Hyderabad franchise's season opener against the Rajasthan Royals last week due to international cricket commitments for South Africa. RR thrashed SRH in the match with a dominating performance in all departments.
SRH fans and management were optimistic about the change in fortunes after the arrival of Markram earlier this week. However, things did not exactly pan out the way they desired. Markram got out for a golden duck on his captaincy debut for the Sunrisers on Friday (April 7) in the 10th match of IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
He walked in to bat at the number 4 position when his side were 50/2 in 7.5 overs while batting first. Krunal Pandya cleaned him up off the first delivery to provide a massive breakthrough for LSG and a heartbreak for Hyderabad fans.
Fans took to the Twitter platform soon after his dismissal to vent their frustration on the poor performance of Aiden Markram in his first match as the captain of the SRH side.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Abdul Samad's cameo helps SRH to 121/8 after Aiden Markram and Co fail to deliver
After opting to bat first, SRH got off to a sedate start on a tricky surface. Krunal Pandya (3/18) looked lethal on the pitch, which kept low on numerous occasions. He scalped three wickets at a quick interval and triggered a collapse.
Ravi Bishnoi (1/16) complemented him well and dismissed Harry Brook (3) to derail Hyderabad's innings. Rahul Tripathi (35) and Washington Sundar (16) arrested the flow of wickets for a while but scored runs at a sluggish pace. Abdul Samad (21* off 10 balls) provided the much-needed impetus in the last few overs to push the total to 121/8.
Speaking at the mid-innings break, LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi reflected on the first innings and said:
"It was a difficult wicket to bat on. We bowled well. It's a dicey score. You can't go all out and can't go too slow. We'll try our best. (Brook's wicket) I knew he was going to step out. So, I was ready for it."
"I thought the googly would be easier to play for him, so I followed it up with the leg break. (Thoughts about the chase) Samad finished well for them. It shouldn't be out of hand, with our batting line up we should chase this down."
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.