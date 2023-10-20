"All the pep talk to me, but Virat does his thing" - Badminton superstar PV Sindhu reacts after Virat Kohli's century in IND vs BAN World Cup clash

Indian badminton superstar PV Sindhu reacted to Virat Kohli's match-winning century against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup match on Thursday (October 19). The hosts managed to register a comfortable seven-wicket win and remained unbeaten in the tournament after playing four games.

The Indian bowlers put on another magnificent performance to restrict Bangladesh to a below-par total of 256/8 on a great batting surface. In-form Hardik Pandya could only bowl three balls in the match before going off the field due to an injury issue. In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj took the onus and scalped two wickets apiece for Men in Blue with the ball.

In response, India got off to a great start as Rohit Sharma (48) and Shubman Gill (53) put together 88 runs for the first wicket. Kohli (103*) made optimum use of the solid platform and finished the chase clinically in 41.3 overs. He provided a grand finish in the end and also reached his 48th ODI century with a six off the final ball of the match.

Sindhu enjoyed Kohli's knock and applauded by sharing a picture of him celebrating his century after India's win. She also wrote:

"All the pep talk to me, but Virat does his thing".

PV Sindhu's Instagram story about Virat Kohli after his match-winning century against Bangladesh on Thursday.

"He has a special affection for Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Australia" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Virat Kohli after his fluent century in winning-cause against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup. Chopra observed that Kohli has a special affection for teams like Bangladesh, Australia, and Pakistan and takes his performance up a notch while playing against them.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Chase master, run machine, modern master - I have also given some of these names and he is proving it by doing it repeatedly. Something happens to him when he sees Bangladesh. He has a special affection for Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia. He hits them a lot, destroys them."

He added:

"The pitch was extremely good for batting but it was good for everyone. It's also true that eight out of ten centuries in ODIs are scored on good pitches. His specialty is that he senses the opportunity. He knows how to convert a good day to a great day. This is how he is different from the rest. He saw an opportunity and converted it into a century. "

Kohli and India will be back in action on Sunday, October 22, when they face New Zealand in Dharamsala.