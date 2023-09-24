“All of us thought the game was slipping away” - KL Rahul recalls memories of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph 

Team India batter KL Rahul, who is leading the side in the first two ODIs against Australia, is confident of India coming up with a good performance in the World Cup at home. He also recalled memories of India’s famous 2011 triumph and hoped that the present team could also give fans a reason to celebrate.

India co-hosted the 2011 World Cup with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. They went on to lift the title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. In the upcoming edition, India will be solely hosting the entire edition.

The Men in Blue are currently taking on Australia in a three-match ODI series at home. Having won the first match in Mohali by five wickets, they will look to clinch the series in Indore on Sunday, September 24. Speaking on the eve of the second ODI, Rahul recalled his memories of the 2011 World Cup.

"I was in Bangalore (Bengaluru) watching the game with a few friends. I remember when we lost two quick wickets, all of us thought the game was slipping away. But later, when we emerged victorious, we drove to the bustling heart of Bangalore. It was an incredible scene; everyone was jumping and celebrating. It was a proud moment for all Indians, and I hope we can relive it for our fellow countrymen,” he told JioCinema.

Set to chase 275 for victory in the 2011 World Cup final, India lost Virender Sehwag for a duck and Sachin Tendulkar for 18. However, Gautam Gambhir (97 off 122) and MS Dhoni (91* off 79) played fabulous knocks to lift Team India to a famous win.

“It's my first World Cup at home” - KL Rahul

Rahul was part of India’s 2019 World Cup squad but was still looking to establish himself in international cricket. He will go into the upcoming World Cup as one of the senior members of the team.

Opening up on the expectations and excitement ahead of the mega event, Rahul said:

"It's my first World Cup at home. For a lot of us, it's our first World Cup at home. Hope it's going to be exciting. Expectations are going through the roof, but it's always like that with the Indian team. Fingers crossed that we go out there and put on a good performance for the crowds that come in and the people of our country and give something that will make people proud.”

The Men in Blue will begin their 2023 World Cup campaign with a game against Australia in Chennai on October 8.