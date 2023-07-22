"And this champ was not considered for WTC Final" - Fans react to Ravichandran Ashwin's sublime fifty against West Indies in Trinidad Test

Ravichandran Ashwin continued to have a ball against the West Indies as he turned in a half-century in the first innings of the second Test at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

After India lost the wickets of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the morning session on Day 2, Ashwin walked out and combined forces with wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan. He looked unfazed and all at ease post Lunch as he kept the scoreboard ticking at a decent clip.

Despite wickets falling around him, the ace off-spinning all-rounder held the fort and notched his 14th Test half-century to go with five centuries. He was the last man to fall as a slower deliver from Kemar Roach castled him for a 78-ball 56.

Fans lavished praise on his efforts on Twitter as he continued to enjoy a stellar tour, having bagged 12 wickets in the first Test in Roseau, Dominica.

Here's what they had to say:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



He continues his dream touch vs West Indies in tests, he has 4 hundreds & 1 fifties from just 13 innings - top knock, Ash. 14th Test fifty for Ravi Ashwin!!!He continues his dream touch vs West Indies in tests, he has 4 hundreds & 1 fifties from just 13 innings - top knock, Ash. pic.twitter.com/yFQcLTfIDJ

El Chopernos @El_Chopernos It was G̶a̶v̶a̶s̶k̶a̶r̶ Ashwin

De real master

Just like a wall

We couldn't out G̶a̶v̶a̶s̶k̶a̶r̶ Ashwin at all, not at all

You know the West Indies couldn't out G̶a̶v̶a̶s̶k̶a̶r̶ Ashwin at all



~ Calypso by Lord Relator

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Fifty for Ashwin. India are going to miss people who can bat down the order, not everyone scores when it may seem easy to do so too.

Aditya Saha @Adityakrsaha I haven't seen Don Bradman play against England but I have watched Ashwin against West Indies.

Sparsh Telang @_cricketsparsh Ashwin scored a 50? Mental.



Be it with bat (average of 50.66) or ball (average of 20.02), he just loves demolishing West Indies.

Chatil Panditasekara @ChatilPandi Ashwin Vs WI Is Basically The Perfect Cricketer

KASHISH @crickashish217 Would've finished 390 odd without this Ashwin knock

Sibam Behera🇮🇳 @SibamBehera10 Only Ashwin Anna needed to defeat the full fledged West Indies Team in TEST.

Pranav Nair @leg_gully Ashwin gets to 50, immense batting depth because of these two legends, Ash and Jaddu.



I'm afraid how these holes will be plugged once they hang those boots

Hrishikesh Damodar @HrishiDamodar

#WIvIND That was a fine knock from #RavichandranAshwin . He was able to score runs easily in the 2nd session, helping India cross the 400-run mark in the 1st innings. Ashwin as a batter has been extraordinarily impactful and can turn the game on its head. A perfect all-rounder.

Abimanyu NN @nnabimanyu Only after Ashwin retires will India realise that he should have played more test matches. The composure and the shot selection. Brilliant! Hope he gets the player of the series award. It has been an honor and a privilege to watch him perform for india. @ashwinravi99 #INDvWI

India post 438 in the first innings of Trinidad Test

Resuming the second day on 288/4, India continued to ease through the first hour as Kohli notched up his 29th Test ton in what was his 500th international appearance. Jadeja followed suit with a half-century of his own as the duo kept the hosts at bay.

Both batters departed in quick succession as Kohli was run out before Jadeja nicked behind to wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva. Ashwin kept the innings afloat in the second session after Kishan fell for 25, waltzing along and looking at ease against both pace and spin.

Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj gave the all-rounder sufficient support before he pressed the accelerator and took the attack to Roach. An early Tea was taken upon Ashwin's dismissal with India posting 438, leaving the hosts with a lot of work to do.

India lead the 2-Test series 1-0, on the back of an innings and 141-run victory in the series opener in Roseau.

Can Ravichandran Ashwin work his magic with the ball again in this Test? Have your say in the comments section below.

Poll : Will Ravichandran Ashwin back up his half-century with a five-wicket haul in either innings of the Trinidad Test? Yes No 0 votes