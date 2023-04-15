"Andre Russell and Deepak Chahar can get injured even if someone screams next to them"- Fans furious as KKR star's fitness and batting woes continue 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell's injury woes resurfaced as he limped off the field after bowling 2.1 overs in the first innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, April 14.

It was highly unfortunate for KKR as Andre Russell looked in decent bowling form, having picked up three wickets already in just 13 balls. Russell has struggled with fitness issues over the last few years in the IPL.

In a steep chase of 229, Andre Russell (3 off 6 balls) entered the crease when KKR desperately needed a cameo from him. However, he struggled for six balls before perishing in the 11th over after giving a simple catch to Marco Jansen.

Fans were extremely frustrated with Andre Russell's indifferent batting form in IPL 2023 and his tryst with fitness issues, which is keeping him from contributing to the bowling department.

Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana keep KKR afloat after Russell's departure

After SRH reduced KKR to 96/5 in 10.1 overs, Rinku Singh joined hands with Nitish Rana and put on an aggressive 69-run partnership to keep their side in the hunt. Natarajan finally dismissed Rana in the 17th over, providing a massive breakthrough for SRH.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar then bowled economically to make sure the target was insurmountable. Rinku Singh (58*) stayed unbeaten in the end and tried his best, but KKR eventually lost the match by 23 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, KKR captain Nitish Rana reflected on the loss, saying:

"We know what Rinku did that day doesn't happy every day. The way we batted tonight, pretty happy. We spoke about taking the game deep because anything can happen. That was the mindset. Whatever I got in my arc, I took my changes."

"There is some home advantage but we know this is how the Eden Gardens surfaces will play. On a given day if your bowlers concede runs, it's okay. It happens on bad days. I know these will be the bowlers that win be the game next time."

KKR will next face MI on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium.

