"Another L from our management" - Fans question Washington Sundar's exclusion from playing XI for IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Team India left off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar out of their playing XI for the first ODI against Australia in Mohali on Friday, September 22. Apart from the three pacers, the side went ahead with their Test match spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

While the selection of Jadeja was a no-brainer, there was a lot of speculation ahead of the game on who will likely feature between Sundar and Ashwin.

The management decided to go with the veteran spinner over Sundar in what many fans feel is a questionable decision. While Ashwin is one of India's most experienced cricketers and was part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2011, recent history performances make Sundar a fairly obvious choice.

The 23-year-old was also called in to replace the injured Axar Patel for the Asia Cup final and was immediately drafted into the playing XI. Sundar also boasts much better overall numbers in ODIs when compared to his counterpart.

While the southpaw averages 27.18 with the ball and 29.12 with the willow, Ashwin's numbers are much worse, with averages of 33.49 and 16.44, respectively.

Although neither has played ODIs lately, excluding the Asia Cup final, Sundar has played 16 of his 17 games since last year. On the other hand, Ashwin last played an ODI for India in January 2022 against South Africa and has played just two 50-over games since the start of 2018.

The only logical reason behind Ashwin's selection could be his outstanding World Cup numbers (17 wickets in ten games at an impressive average of 24.88) and his wealth of experience heading into the showpiece event.

Yet, several fans on Twitter felt Sundar was dealt a blow by being left out of the playing XI for the opening ODI.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Mohammed Siraj rested as Team India elect to field first in 1st ODI against Australia

India will look to avenge their ODI series loss at home earlier in the year.

Team India won the toss in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia, and skipper KL Rahul decided to bowl first. Barring the much-talked-about Washington Sundar exclusion, the Men in Blue also rested in-form pacer Mohammed Siraj and brought back Mohammed Shami in his place.

Siraj was the Player of the Match in the recently concluded Asia Cup final, with figures of 6/21 in seven overs, breaking several records in the process.

Another noteworthy decision was the inclusion of Ruturaj Gaikwad to partner Shubman Gill at the top of the order, meaning Ishan Kishan will continue in the middle order in preparation for the World Cup.

However, that decision meant left-hander Tilak Varma had to warm the bench for the ongoing game.

Shami struck immediately in only the fourth ball of the innings, removing the dangerous Mitchell Marsh. The experienced pair of David Warner and Steve Smith have settled things down since, adding 47 for the second wicket to take Australia to 51/1 after 12 overs.

The two teams met in a three-match ODI series in India earlier this year, with the visitors taking the spoils 2-1.