Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 100 against SRH with a 5-word message on Instagram

Anushka Sharma heaped praise on her husband Virat Kohli for his brilliant batting performance in the IPL 2023 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Opening the batting for the Royal Challengers Bangalore last night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Kohli slammed 100 off 63 balls.

Kohli's century helped the RCB chase down a 187-run target against SRH with four balls to spare. This victory helped the franchise inch a step closer to the IPL 2023 playoffs as well.

Reacting to Virat's innings, Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram story:

"He is (firecracker emoji). What an inning (heart emoji, 100 emoji)."

Virat Kohli ties with Chris Gayle for most IPL centuries

Heinrich Klaasen's century helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad post a 186-run total on the board in 20 overs. Klaasen hit his maiden IPL ton and provided his team with a perfect platform to win their last home match of the season.

In reply, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis blew away the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling lineup by adding 172 runs for the first wicket. The Indo-South African duo turned the game in RCB's favor with their brilliant opening stand.

Kohli scored 100 runs off 63 balls, whacking 12 fours and four sixes. He also completed his century with a six. On the other side, Faf du Plessis aggregated 71 runs from 47 deliveries.

In this pursuit, Kohli is now tied with Chris Gayle for the joint-most (6) centuries in the IPL history.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the Man of the Match award, Virat commented on his partnership with du Plessis and said:

"We almost have 900 runs together. It's quite similar to how I felt with AB. We pump each other up, and he has experience at the international level. He's made such an impact here and it's very important for us."

RCB will play their last league match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Virat Kohli has a fantastic record against the defending champions, with 131 runs in two innings. It will be exciting to see if Kohli can continue his form and help RCB progress through the playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes