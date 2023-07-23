"Are we seeing Ro-Ball??" - Twitter goes berserk after India's blistering start in the second innings of the second West Indies Test

Team India got off to a rollicking start in the second innings of the final Test of the two-match series against the West Indies at Trinidad on Sunday, July 23. Skipper Rohit Sharma was particularly severe on the hosts' bowlers, smashing his third consecutive half-century of the series in only 35 deliveries.

Following their double-century partnership in the opening Test, which India won by an innings and 141 runs, the duo of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off the side's fastest 50-run partnership for any wicket in Tests. It was also the skipper's fastest Test half-century as the pair raced to 90/0 in just ten overs.

Despite Rohit's eventual dismissal for 57 from 44 deliveries, the partnership provided Team India the perfect platform to pile on the misery on the already demoralized Caribbean side. The opening pair of Sharma and Jaiswal seem to be the ideal foil, having gotten India off to terrific starts in all three innings thus far in the series.

The duo added 229 in their first-ever stance together in the first Test, followed by partnerships of 139 and 98 in the ongoing Test.

Fans on Twitter could not resist the comparisons of India's blazing second innings start with England's famous 'Bazball' approach named after their head coach Brendon McCullum.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Record for Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal.



#WTC Fastest fifty in Indian cricket history as an opening pair in Tests.Record for Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal.

#INDvWI Rohit sharma came on field and decided to play T20

#INDvWI #INDvsWI #WIvIND #WIvsIND The fastest 100 by an Indian is by Kapil Dev in 74 balls, Rohit is 51*(35) rn, can he break it?

what a masterstroke

#INDvWI Practising for ODIswhat a masterstroke

isthisnotenough @real_life_com #INDvWI #jaiswal #rohitsharma People talk about Bazzball how they score above 4 per over and here India playing a T20 game against West Indies scoring at 9 per over

Mohammed Siraj puts India firmly in control of the second Test with a five-wicket haul

Siraj's heroics helped India capture a substantial first-innings lead.

Earlier on Day 4, pacer Mohammed Siraj put on a spectacular bowling display to lead India to an impressive first-innings lead. With the hosts resuming the day at a reasonable 229/5, the 29-year-old picked up four of the remaining five wickets in no time to wrap up the West Indian innings for 255.

It was also the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pace spearhead's best Test bowling figures at 5/60, bettering his previous best of 5/73 against Australia in Brisbane. Siraj also became the seventh Indian pacer to bag five wickets in an innings in West Indies.

Siraj's heroics followed his teammate and former skipper Virat Kohli blasting a magnificent century in India's first innings. Kohli scored his 29th Test hundred, equalling Sir Donald Bradman in his 500th International game.

Having commenced their 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a dominant innings victory in the first Test at Dominica, Team India look on course to complete a 2-0 series whitewash.

India are yet to lose a single Test, home or away, to the West Indians in over 20 years since the final Test in 2002.

As things stand, they are 98/1 in 12 overs at lunch on Day 4, with an overall lead of 281 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal has raced way to 37* off 28 deliveries, while Shubman Gill is new to the crease, having faced just one delivery.