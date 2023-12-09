"As big as a Ravindra or Head going unsold at IPL auction this year" - Fans in disbelief as Chamari Athapaththu goes unsold in 2024 WPL auction

Sri Lankan women's team skipper Chamari Athapaththu continued her misfortune at the WPL auction by going unsold for a second consecutive season.

Like the previous edition, Athapaththu had a base price of ₹30 Lakh but shockingly found no takers in the first round. It was an even bigger surprise when her name was nowhere to be found in the accelerated round later in the auction, confirming her absence from the WPL again.

Among the world's best batting all-rounders, Athapaththu is ranked seventh and eighth in T20I batter and all-rounder rankings.

After expressing her disappointment at being overlooked for the inaugural WPL season, the Sri Lankan captain made a stunning statement with her performance in the recently concluded Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Playing for the Sydney Thunder, the southpaw finished as the tournament's second-leading run-scorer with 552 runs at an average of 42.46 and a strike rate of 127.19. Her heroics helped the Thunder qualify for the playoffs, and she was named the Player of the tournament.

Chamari Athapaththu has also been a reliable bowling option with her off-spin in T20Is, with 40 wickets at an average of 29.67 and an economy under seven.

Fans on Twitter were in disbelief at one of the best players in the World being unsold and expressed their fury.

Here are some of the best reactions:

A recap of the WPL 2024 Auction

Several big names remained unsold at the WPL auction.

The WPL 2024 auction concluded in Mumbai on December 9, with the squads for the five teams set for the second season next year.

As is often the case, few names went for higher prices than expected, and other marquee names remained unsold.

The action began with a bidding war for the Australian sensation Phoebe Litchfield, with the 20-year-old being acquired by the Gujarat Giants (GG) for ₹1 crore.

Last season's runner-up, Delhi Capitals (DC), went all guns blazing for star Aussie all-rounder Annabel Sutherland and were indulged in a bidding war with the WPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI). However, they managed to secure her services for ₹2 crore.

Up-and-coming Indian bowler Kashvee Gautam joined Sutherland as the highest purchase in the auction. The Gujarat Giants acquired the 20-year-old for a whooping ₹2 crore.

Some renowned names like Chamari Athapaththu, Deandra Dottin, Kim Garth, and others did not secure any bids from the franchises.

Much like Athapaththu, West Indian all-rounder Dottin was expected to go for big bucks but surprisingly remained unsold. The 32-year-old boasts incredible T20I numbers, with 62 wickets at an average under 20 and a batting average of 25.68.

Dottin's lack of buyers could have also stemmed from her controversial exclusion from the Gujarat Giants' squad on medical grounds last season.

