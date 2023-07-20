"As if they have Curtly Ambrose, Marshall and Bishop" - Fans on Twitter slam West Indies' decision to bowl first in 2nd Test vs India

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite's decision to bowl first in the second Test against India at Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval confused fans and critics alike.
The venue is historically a spin-friendly one, where Anil Kumble has picked up a five-wicket haul and Bishan Singh Bedi and S Venkatarghavan have bowled their best spells too. It didn't look any different on Thursday either.
Samuel Badree in his pitch report also said it has no grass and the spinners will do "the majority of the damage." In the first Test, the hosts' batters couldn't handle India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who took 17 wickets among them to guide India to a win by innings and 141 runs.
However, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite at the toss said he wanted his pacers to "utilize the moisture" in the surface on the first day.
"We're going to have a bowl first... There is a bit of moisture on the wicket, it'll crack up as the day goes by. Our fast bowlers will look to utilize the moisture," he said.
He also announced that they have dropped one of their two spinners in the match, Rahkeem Cornwall for another pacer in Shannon Gabriel.
Here are some of the best reactions by fans on Twitter:
There's a theory that bowling first on flat tracks can allow you to dictate the play by taking a big lead in the second innings when the pitch is still good and then bowling the opposition out early. However, it can't apply if the pitch starts turning square from the second day which is likely to happen here.
West Indies already falling behind in the second Test as Indian openers pile on runs
Although West Indies pacers have got some purchase off the wicket, India are off to a brilliant start in the second Test, like they did in the first.
At the time of writing this piece, Rohit Sharma (61*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) were off to a great start with team India's score being 107-0 after 22 overs.
