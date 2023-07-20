"As if they have Curtly Ambrose, Marshall and Bishop" - Fans on Twitter slam West Indies' decision to bowl first in 2nd Test vs India

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite's decision to bowl first in the second Test against India at Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval confused fans and critics alike.

The venue is historically a spin-friendly one, where Anil Kumble has picked up a five-wicket haul and Bishan Singh Bedi and S Venkatarghavan have bowled their best spells too. It didn't look any different on Thursday either.

Samuel Badree in his pitch report also said it has no grass and the spinners will do "the majority of the damage." In the first Test, the hosts' batters couldn't handle India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who took 17 wickets among them to guide India to a win by innings and 141 runs.

However, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite at the toss said he wanted his pacers to "utilize the moisture" in the surface on the first day.

"We're going to have a bowl first... There is a bit of moisture on the wicket, it'll crack up as the day goes by. Our fast bowlers will look to utilize the moisture," he said.

He also announced that they have dropped one of their two spinners in the match, Rahkeem Cornwall for another pacer in Shannon Gabriel.

Here are some of the best reactions by fans on Twitter:

Karthik Krishnaswamy @the_kk Why would you bowl first on THIS pitch?

Aaditya Narayan @AadityaN_28 @the_kk Bowling first, and also dropping a spinner for a seamer. Inexplicable.

Yash. @yashhverse 🤣🤣 @CricCrazyJohns They choose bowl first as if they have curtly ambrose, marshell, bishop in their team .....🤣🤣

Vish @vishbwaj @CricCrazyJohns Which means now our team can just keep scoring 100s, 200s ...anyway is this tour is for stat padding.

Bhavik @bhavik_08 @BCCI So we are batting till tomorrow. Nice.

Smit Sosa @SosaSmit @mufaddal_vohra West Indies have won the toss and they've decided to Lost The match By an Innings or Lost in 3 Days.

Asim Hafeez @AcimHafeez @mufaddal_vohra Good. Now expecting 600 from india. Double hundred from openers

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh India will to have bat quite poorly all the way through to justify this decision of West Indies to bowl first.

Bin goodie @ShanksBin @CaribCricket I really don’t get the idea of win toss bowl first concept with West Indies . Since holder captaincy this has been their go to approach with terrible results . It’s such a defensive mindset . Can someone please explain

Madan Lal @MadanLal1983 Just shows how confident the West Indies team is flat track no bounce no movement win the toss and bowl first absolute shocker of a decision. Congratulations to #Mukeshkumar making his test debut

COCO @COCOJUMBO297 #100test #INDIA #Ashes2023 #mukesh pic.twitter.com/eRNgJ1hB2E Opting to bowl first on a Flat wicket ??? Really West Indies? They should at least try to make the 100th test match more competitive and interesting 🤨. @ashwinravi99 and @imjadeja would love this. #INDvsWI

Arun Gopalakrishnan @statanalyst I have to admit I'm a little surprised by West Indies' decision to bowl first on that brownish & hard surface. On most days in Test cricket, you bat first; unless of course it is green & there's a thick cloud cover. #WIvIND

Aditya Mohite @aditya_mohite25 @mufaddal_vohra Pura 2 din batting Karo, unko 1/2 din mein out Karo firse 2 din batting Karo aur last day pe 1/2 din mein sabko out karo aur bade margin se jeeto

There's a theory that bowling first on flat tracks can allow you to dictate the play by taking a big lead in the second innings when the pitch is still good and then bowling the opposition out early. However, it can't apply if the pitch starts turning square from the second day which is likely to happen here.

West Indies already falling behind in the second Test as Indian openers pile on runs

Although West Indies pacers have got some purchase off the wicket, India are off to a brilliant start in the second Test, like they did in the first.

At the time of writing this piece, Rohit Sharma (61*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) were off to a great start with team India's score being 107-0 after 22 overs.

