Create

"Ashwin is 100 times better than you"- Fans slam Harbhajan Singh for taking indirect dig at Ravichandran Ashwin

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Feb 05, 2023 10:52 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin (L) &amp; Harbhajan Singh (P.C.:Twitter)
Ravichandran Ashwin (L) & Harbhajan Singh (P.C.:Twitter)

Harbhajan Singh has been one of the best spinners India has ever produced and has won many games for his country almost single-handedly. However, some of his comments and indirect digs at current players haven't gone down well with the fans.

A video recently went viral where the Australian players were seen practicing against young domestic bowler Mahesh Pithiya. The interesting thing about this bowler is that he has a bowling action similar to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

How are the Aussies preparing for @ashwinravi99 ahead of their upcoming Test series with India? Well, they've only gone and flown in a near carbon copy of the star off-spinner as a net bowler | #INDvAUS https://t.co/l9IPv6i43j

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is often known for his witty comments on Twitter and had another brilliant one-liner after watching the viral video. He tweeted:

"First Test is five days away and @ashwinravi99 is already inside Aus head 😅 #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy"
First Test is five days away and @ashwinravi99 is already inside Aus head 😅 #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy twitter.com/cricketcomau/s…

Harbhajan Singh got into the discussion too and claimed that the pitch was on top of Australia's mind. He tweeted a photo of the pitch and captioned it by writing:

"his the main thing they have in their head 👇"
This the main thing they have in their head 👇 twitter.com/wasimjaffer14/… https://t.co/eGWddhE5FU

Fans were unhappy that the former off-spinner took an indirect dig at Ravichandran Ashwin and felt that Ashwin deserved more respect. They feel Harbhajan indirectly claimed that Ashwin's success was only due to turning tracks.

Here are some of the reactions:

Not sure if Ashwin is in Aussies Head.But he has surely sitting on a comfy sofa inside Harbhajan's head. twitter.com/harbhajan_sing…
Pathetic clown can't even succeed in the same pitches and cry on AshwinAshwin is 10¹⁰ better than you twitter.com/harbhajan_sing…
Ashwin always spoke high of this guy .. not sure why so much insecurity.. this is not even the first time he's does something like this twitter.com/harbhajan_sing…
Don't know about them but it surely tells who stays inside your head, rent free. twitter.com/harbhajan_sing…
Each time these guys make a statement like this, respect of Dhoni the Captain slightly increases in me. twitter.com/harbhajan_sing…
Ashwin is the greatest off spinner India ever had. Just accept it. twitter.com/harbhajan_sing…
I know buddy it must be stinking na that ashwin crossed ur tally. Koi na. He will reach 500 test wickets too. Aap bas baithke rote raho twitter.com/harbhajan_sing…
@harbhajan_singh Jalbhajan, cry more 😂Ashwin is 100 times better than you 🤣
@harbhajan_singh Sir had you played on pitches like Ashwin did, you would have took 1000 wickets. But you were busy slapping Sreesanth.
@harbhajan_singh https://t.co/l4P96XrCBO
@harbhajan_singh Kitna jalta hai Bhajji apne hi players pe.
@harbhajan_singh Looks lik Ashwin’s not only inside aussies’ head😅 https://t.co/rB9YmSOPo2
@harbhajan_singh Ashwin is the greatest offspinner ever to play for India. Stop crying.

This wasn't the first time Harbhajan Singh took an indirect jibe at Ashwin

It's not hidden from anyone that Harbhajan Singh was gradually phased out of the Indian Test team after the 2011 World Cup and Ravichandran Ashwin became the new lead off-spinner.

Ashwin has been one of India's biggest match-winners over the past decade, especially in home conditions. However, back in 2016, Harbhajan replied to a fan by saying that he and Anil Kumble could have had more wickets had they been given such rank turners. He tweeted:

"Only 2 in my 103 tests.. Kumble and my test wicket count would have been something else if we got wickets like last 4 years we playing on👊"
Only 2 in my 103 tests.. Kumble and my test wicket count would have been something else if we got wickets like last 4 years we playing on👊 twitter.com/ankit_sharma03…

Ashwin will be crucial to India's chances of winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...