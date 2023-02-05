"Ashwin is 100 times better than you"- Fans slam Harbhajan Singh for taking indirect dig at Ravichandran Ashwin

Harbhajan Singh has been one of the best spinners India has ever produced and has won many games for his country almost single-handedly. However, some of his comments and indirect digs at current players haven't gone down well with the fans.
A video recently went viral where the Australian players were seen practicing against young domestic bowler Mahesh Pithiya. The interesting thing about this bowler is that he has a bowling action similar to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is often known for his witty comments on Twitter and had another brilliant one-liner after watching the viral video. He tweeted:
"First Test is five days away and @ashwinravi99 is already inside Aus head 😅 #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy"
Harbhajan Singh got into the discussion too and claimed that the pitch was on top of Australia's mind. He tweeted a photo of the pitch and captioned it by writing:
"his the main thing they have in their head 👇"
Fans were unhappy that the former off-spinner took an indirect dig at Ravichandran Ashwin and felt that Ashwin deserved more respect. They feel Harbhajan indirectly claimed that Ashwin's success was only due to turning tracks.
This wasn't the first time Harbhajan Singh took an indirect jibe at Ashwin
It's not hidden from anyone that Harbhajan Singh was gradually phased out of the Indian Test team after the 2011 World Cup and Ravichandran Ashwin became the new lead off-spinner.
Ashwin has been one of India's biggest match-winners over the past decade, especially in home conditions. However, back in 2016, Harbhajan replied to a fan by saying that he and Anil Kumble could have had more wickets had they been given such rank turners. He tweeted:
"Only 2 in my 103 tests.. Kumble and my test wicket count would have been something else if we got wickets like last 4 years we playing on👊"
Ashwin will be crucial to India's chances of winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final