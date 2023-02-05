"Ashwin is 100 times better than you"- Fans slam Harbhajan Singh for taking indirect dig at Ravichandran Ashwin

Harbhajan Singh has been one of the best spinners India has ever produced and has won many games for his country almost single-handedly. However, some of his comments and indirect digs at current players haven't gone down well with the fans.

A video recently went viral where the Australian players were seen practicing against young domestic bowler Mahesh Pithiya. The interesting thing about this bowler is that he has a bowling action similar to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau How are the Aussies preparing for @ashwinravi99 ahead of their upcoming Test series with India? Well, they've only gone and flown in a near carbon copy of the star off-spinner as a net bowler | #INDvAUS How are the Aussies preparing for @ashwinravi99 ahead of their upcoming Test series with India? Well, they've only gone and flown in a near carbon copy of the star off-spinner as a net bowler | #INDvAUS https://t.co/l9IPv6i43j

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is often known for his witty comments on Twitter and had another brilliant one-liner after watching the viral video. He tweeted:

"First Test is five days away and @ashwinravi99 is already inside Aus head 😅 #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy"

Harbhajan Singh got into the discussion too and claimed that the pitch was on top of Australia's mind. He tweeted a photo of the pitch and captioned it by writing:

"his the main thing they have in their head 👇"

Fans were unhappy that the former off-spinner took an indirect dig at Ravichandran Ashwin and felt that Ashwin deserved more respect. They feel Harbhajan indirectly claimed that Ashwin's success was only due to turning tracks.

Here are some of the reactions:

L9N @cricinked



But he has surely sitting on a comfy sofa inside Harbhajan's head. Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh twitter.com/wasimjaffer14/… This the main thing they have in their head This the main thing they have in their head 👇 twitter.com/wasimjaffer14/… https://t.co/eGWddhE5FU Not sure if Ashwin is in Aussies Head.But he has surely sitting on a comfy sofa inside Harbhajan's head. twitter.com/harbhajan_sing… Not sure if Ashwin is in Aussies Head.But he has surely sitting on a comfy sofa inside Harbhajan's head. twitter.com/harbhajan_sing…

Fanatic @TheSandeepTweet Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh twitter.com/wasimjaffer14/… This the main thing they have in their head This the main thing they have in their head 👇 twitter.com/wasimjaffer14/… https://t.co/eGWddhE5FU Ashwin always spoke high of this guy .. not sure why so much insecurity.. this is not even the first time he's does something like this twitter.com/harbhajan_sing… Ashwin always spoke high of this guy .. not sure why so much insecurity.. this is not even the first time he's does something like this twitter.com/harbhajan_sing…

Neel @neel_sb Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh twitter.com/wasimjaffer14/… This the main thing they have in their head This the main thing they have in their head 👇 twitter.com/wasimjaffer14/… https://t.co/eGWddhE5FU Each time these guys make a statement like this, respect of Dhoni the Captain slightly increases in me. twitter.com/harbhajan_sing… Each time these guys make a statement like this, respect of Dhoni the Captain slightly increases in me. twitter.com/harbhajan_sing…

A @SQD05 Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh twitter.com/wasimjaffer14/… This the main thing they have in their head This the main thing they have in their head 👇 twitter.com/wasimjaffer14/… https://t.co/eGWddhE5FU I know buddy it must be stinking na that ashwin crossed ur tally. Koi na. He will reach 500 test wickets too. Aap bas baithke rote raho twitter.com/harbhajan_sing… I know buddy it must be stinking na that ashwin crossed ur tally. Koi na. He will reach 500 test wickets too. Aap bas baithke rote raho twitter.com/harbhajan_sing…

; @AIH183no



Ashwin is 100 times better than you 🤣 @harbhajan_singh Jalbhajan, cry moreAshwin is 100 times better than you 🤣 @harbhajan_singh Jalbhajan, cry more 😂Ashwin is 100 times better than you 🤣

Elite Banker💰 @coolhandsree @harbhajan_singh Sir had you played on pitches like Ashwin did, you would have took 1000 wickets. But you were busy slapping Sreesanth. @harbhajan_singh Sir had you played on pitches like Ashwin did, you would have took 1000 wickets. But you were busy slapping Sreesanth.

Niren🇮🇳 @NirenSolanki @harbhajan_singh Kitna jalta hai Bhajji apne hi players pe. @harbhajan_singh Kitna jalta hai Bhajji apne hi players pe.

Gappa Cricket @GappaCricket



Stop crying. @harbhajan_singh Ashwin is the greatest offspinner ever to play for India.Stop crying. @harbhajan_singh Ashwin is the greatest offspinner ever to play for India. Stop crying.

This wasn't the first time Harbhajan Singh took an indirect jibe at Ashwin

It's not hidden from anyone that Harbhajan Singh was gradually phased out of the Indian Test team after the 2011 World Cup and Ravichandran Ashwin became the new lead off-spinner.

Ashwin has been one of India's biggest match-winners over the past decade, especially in home conditions. However, back in 2016, Harbhajan replied to a fan by saying that he and Anil Kumble could have had more wickets had they been given such rank turners. He tweeted:

"Only 2 in my 103 tests.. Kumble and my test wicket count would have been something else if we got wickets like last 4 years we playing on👊"

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh twitter.com/ankit_sharma03… Ankit_S @Ankit_sharma03

Ind vs sa, Kanpur, 2008

Ind vs Aus, Mumbai 2004 @harbhajan_singh U didnt complain duringInd vs sa, Kanpur, 2008Ind vs Aus, Mumbai 2004 @harbhajan_singh U didnt complain duringInd vs sa, Kanpur, 2008Ind vs Aus, Mumbai 2004 Only 2 in my 103 tests.. Kumble and my test wicket count would have been something else if we got wickets like last 4 years we playing on Only 2 in my 103 tests.. Kumble and my test wicket count would have been something else if we got wickets like last 4 years we playing on👊 twitter.com/ankit_sharma03…

Ashwin will be crucial to India's chances of winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final

Poll : 0 votes