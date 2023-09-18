"Ashwin is a far superior bowler"- Fans react to Washington Sundar's inclusion in IND vs AUS ODIs

All-rounder Washington Sundar has made it to the Indian squad for the series against Australia to be played just before the ODI World Cup. He was brought in as a cover for Axar Patel already during the Asia Cup final as the latter sustained an injury and was unavailable for the summit clash against Sri Lanka.

Chaief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media on Monday to make the announcements for the squads for the Australia series. They confirmed that Axar Patel won't be a part of the team for the first two ODIs because of the injury and that's where the likes of Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin might get an opportunity.

Here's how fans on X reacted to the selection of Sundar and compared him with Ashwin:

Rohit Sharma had already hinted about Washington Sundar, Ashwin

After winning the Asia Cup on Sunday, captain Rohit Sharma had indirectly hinted that the likes of Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin would be in the reckoning for the World Cup.

In Axar's absence, both these all-rounders will get an opportunity to showcase their skills against a top-quality Australian team. Some senior players have been rested for the first two ODIs with KL rahul leading the team. The two nations will meet in their World Cup opener in Chennai on October 8.

Squad for the first two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Squad for the 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.