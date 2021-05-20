Asia Cup 2022 could be held in Pakistan - Reports 

A day after Asia Cup 2021, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports are now emerging that the 2022 edition of the tournament could be hosted by Pakistan.

Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva, on Wednesday, informed that this year’s Asia Cup won’t go ahead as scheduled. He was quoted as telling reporters:

"Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year."

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are likely to host the 2022 and the 2023 editions of the Asia Cup respectively.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani had also pointed out that the it would be difficult to conduct the Asia Cup this year if India qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Mani had informed reporters:

"Asia Cup was set to go last year but it got postponed to this year. Right now, it looks like Asia Cup won't be going ahead this year as the WTC finals are set to go ahead in June. Sri Lanka had said that they would try to host the tournament in June. The dates are clashing. We think the tournament would not be going ahead, and we might have to push the tournament to 2023."

Had the Asia Cup been held this year, it would have been played in the T20 format to give the participating nations a chance to prepare for the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India later in the year. The hosting of the T20 World Cup in India itself is under doubt, owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

When was the last Asia Cup held?

The last Asia Cup was played in 2018. The 2020 edition of the event also had to be postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic.

India have won the last two editions of the Asia Cup, played in 2016 (in Bangladesh) and 2018 (in the UAE). India are, in fact, the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won the title seven times. Sri Lanka are the next best, with five title triumphs to their name.

The 2016 edition has been the only Asia Cup that has been played in the T20 format till date.

