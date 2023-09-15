Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Bangladesh match

Bangladesh opened their account in the Asia Cup 2023 points table with a close win over India at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday, September 15. Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy's half-centuries helped the Tigers end their Asia Cup campaign on a winning note.

India were the favourites to win the match, having defeated Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their first two matches in the Super Fours round. However, the Men in Blue failed to chase down a 266-run target against Bangladesh in Colombo.

Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first. India started well and dismissed four Bangladeshi batters for just 59 runs. Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy then added 101 runs for the fifth wicket. Nasum Ahmed later chipped in with a 45-ball 44 to guide Bangladesh to 265/8 in 50 overs.

Chasing 266 for a win, India lost wickets at regular intervals, but Shubman Gill's century kept the Men in Blue's hopes alive. After Gill's dismissal, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel built a 40-run stand for the eighth wicket, but Bangladesh eventually bowled India out for 259 runs.

Expand Tweet

Bangladesh have moved up to third position in the Asia Cup 2023 points table courtesy of the win over India. They finished above Pakistan in the final standings.

India finished at the top of Asia Cup 2023 points table despite a loss against Bangladesh

India did not earn any points from their loss against Bangladesh. They ended the Super Fours round with four points from three matches and a net run rate of +1.753. Sri Lanka are second in the standings, having earned four points from three matches. The island nation's net run rate is -0.134.

Expand Tweet

Bangladesh finished third with two points from three matches and a net run rate of -0.463. Pakistan bagged the wooden spoon with two points and a net run rate of -1.283.