Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Bangladesh match

Pakistan opened their account in the Asia Cup 2023 points table for the Super Fours round. The home team defeated Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and earned two important points in the standings.

The Super Fours round of the continental championship got underway earlier today in Lahore. Group A winners Pakistan clashed against Group B runners-up Bangladesh in the opening match. A brilliant bowling performance by the pacers helped Pakistan bowl Bangladesh out for just 193 runs.

Chasing 194 for a win, Mohammad Rizwan's magnificent half-century helped the home team win the match by seven wickets. Pakistan now have two points in the Asia Cup 2023 points table for the Super Fours. Bangladesh have zero points after one match, with their net run rate being -1.051.

You can check out the updated standings here:

Defending champions Sri Lanka and seven-time winners India are yet to play a match in the Super Fours round. All teams have two rest days now before the action resumes on September 9 with a battle between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh will be keen to open their account in Asia Cup 2023 points table for Super Fours on September 9

Bangladesh are in a virtual do-or-die situation now. If they lose against Sri Lanka on September 9, the Shakib Al Hasan-led outfit will almost be eliminated from the race to the Asia Cup 2023 Final.

Only the top two teams in the Asia Cup 2023 points table for Super Fours will qualify for the summit clash.

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match will take place on September 10. Rain is predicted for both matches over the weekend. It will be interesting to see if a result is possible in either of the two Super Four matches with Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium hosting both games.