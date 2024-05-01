Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Club Tiriranga vs Rangia, Match 22

The exciting league-stage round of Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 continued on Wednesday (May 1) at Judges Field, Guwahati.

The first game of the day witnessed City Cricket Club secure a victory by 49 runs against Super Touch Club. Meanwhile, Club Tiriranga prevailed by 38 runs against Rangia.

With today’s victory, City Cricket Club climbed to the top of the Group A table with victories in all games. Super Touch Club are now second with three wins in four appearances. Saptarshi are now at the bottom of the table with only a solitary victory in four games.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 City Cricket Club 5 4 1 0 0.788 8 2 Super Touch Club 4 3 1 0 0.355 6 3 Biswanath Blue Warriors 4 2 2 0 1.301 4 4 India Club 2 1 1 0 1.34 2 5 4 Season Club 4 1 3 0 -1.022 2 6 Saptarshi 5 1 4 0 -1.753 2

In Group B, Cricket Club of Dibrugarh are the toppers with four victories in five games, followed by Tengapara CC with three wins in four games. NAMCC Moriagon are last in this group with losses in all five games.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 5 4 1 0 0.784 8 2 Tengapara C.C 4 3 1 0 1.988 6 3 Club Triranga 4 2 2 0 1.138 4 4 Rangia Cricket Association 4 2 2 0 -0.41 4 5 Star Sporting Club 2 1 1 0 -1.019 2 6 Napcc 5 0 5 0 -2.603 0

On that note, let’s take a look at the action that transpired on Wednesday in Assam Premier Club Championship 2024.

City Cricket Club top Group A; Club Tiriranga secure a dominating victory

Batting first, City Cricket Club opener Wasiqur Rahman (0) failed to open his account. However, Rahul Hazarika (54) and Hrishikesh Tamuli (48) set up the team nicely. Then, the small contributions from the next batters paved the way for them to post 147 on the board. Rabi Chetry picked up three wickets for the Super Touch Club.

In response, Super Touch Club could not gain momentum throughout the innings. Only Sidharth Sarmah (25) and Arvind Biswas (19*) could contribute, as they were all-out for 98. Romario Sharma, Mayukh Hazarika and Sanjib Barman took two wickets each.

After this victory, City Cricket Club have four wins in five appearances at a net run-rate of +0.788.

Club Tiriranga were off to a flyer with Kabir Hassan Deshmukh (62) and Bishal Saha supporting well with 31 off 33 balls. Then, skipper Denish Das contributed 23 off 15, as they went on to compile a total of 157 on the board. Parvez Aziz was the standout bowler with figures of 4/20.

In pursuit of 158, the key batters could not be potent enough as Md. Habibullah (30) and Aziz (32) lessened the losing deficit to 38 runs. Bishal Roy picked up three wickets for the Club Tiriranga team.

