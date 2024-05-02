Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Club Triranga vs Star Sporting Club, Match 26

India Club picked up their second win in the Assam Premier League Championship 2024, beating 4 Season Club by 115 runs on Thursday, May 2. With two wins in three matches meant that India Club moved to third on the table. On the other hand, 4 Season Club slumped to their fourth loss in five games and found themselves at the bottom of the table.

City Cricket Club are standing at the top of the pile in Group A with four wins in five matches. Super Touch Club are following them closely at second, having secured three wins in four games.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 City Cricket Club 5 4 1 0 0.788 8 2 Super Touch Club 4 3 1 0 0.355 6 3 India Club 3 2 1 0 2.92 4 4 Biswanath Blue Warriors 4 2 2 0 1.301 4 5 Saptarshi 5 1 4 0 -1.753 2 6 4 Season Club 5 1 4 0 -2.149 2

Meanwhile, Biswanath Blue Warriors have slipped to fourth due to their inferior net run rate to India Club. The Warriors have two wins in four matches.

Speaking of Group B, the Cricket Club of Dibrugarh are comfortably sitting at the pole position, boasting four wins in five games. Club Triranga picked up their third win of the tournament on Thursday but continue to sit at the third spot. Tengapara C.C. are second with three wins in four games.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 5 4 1 0 0.784 8 2 Tengapara C.C 4 3 1 0 1.988 6 3 Club Triranga 5 3 2 0 1.57 6 4 Rangia Cricket Association 4 2 2 0 -0.41 4 5 Star Sporting Club 3 1 2 0 -1.763 2 6 Napcc 5 0 5 0 -2.603 0

The bottom three spots in Group B are occupied by Rangia Cricket Association, Star Sporting Club, and Napcc, managing 2, 1, and zero victories respectively.

India Club demolishes 4 Season Club; Club Triranga picks up third win

India Club registered a massive 115-run win over 4 Season Club in the 25th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship on Thursday. Parvej Musaraf stole the show with the bat as he played a sensational knock of 122 runs in 66 balls. His blistering knock powered the team to a mammoth score of 204 runs in the first innings.

In reply, 4 Season Club were bowled out for 89 runs in the second innings. Jitu Timung top-scored with the bat, amassing 26 off 23 balls. India Club exhibited a brilliant bowling display as all the bowlers, except Rohit Dhobi, who only bowled one over, picked up one wicket at least. Sudarshan Sinha was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for 15 runs in four overs.

In the second match of the day, Club Triranga locked horns with Star Sporting Club. The former batted first and piled on a huge total of 212 runs. Denish Das was the standout performer with the bat as he amassed 64 off 25 balls. Besides, the likes of Bishal Saha (43 off 40) and Bishal Roy (32 off 17) made handy contributions with the bat. Akshya Deka conceded 47 runs in four overs but picked up four wickets as well.

In pursuit of the target, Star Sporting Club kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Debojit Baruah (52 off 32) and Bhargab Das (36 off 35) chipped in with handy contributions but Star Sporting Club were, eventually, bundled out for 146 runs, falling 66 runs short of the target.

Pritish Roy was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets for 24 runs in three overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback