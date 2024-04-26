Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Cricket Club of Dibrugarh vs Club Triranga, Match 14

The seventh day of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 on Friday (April 26) saw a total of two matches taking place at Judges Field, Guwahati.

In the first game, City Cricket Club (CCC) chased down the target of 170 posted by Biswanath Blue Warriors (BBW). Meanwhile, Cricket Club of Dibrugarh (CCD) prevailed over Club Triranga (CLT) by six runs in the following game.

CCC continue to top Group A with three wins in four league matches, while BBW have a solitary victory in two appearances. Meanwhile, CCD are undefeated in four games and are the leader in Group B. CLT are at the penultimate position, with losses in both games.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 City Cricket Club 4 3 1 0 0.265 6 2 India Club 2 1 1 0 1.34 2 3 Biswanath Blue Warriors 2 1 1 0 0.992 2 4 Super Touch Club 1 1 0 0 0.507 2 5 Saptarshi 3 1 2 0 -1.832 2 6 4 Season Club 2 0 2 0 -0.72 0

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 4 4 0 0 1.304 8 2 Tengapara C.C 1 1 0 0 1 2 3 Rangia Cricket Association 2 1 1 0 0.005 2 4 Star Sporting Club 2 1 1 0 -1.019 2 5 Club Triranga 2 0 2 0 -0.65 0 6 Napcc 3 0 3 0 -1.013 0

CCC and CCD maintain dominance in Assam Premier Club Championship 2024

The first game saw Dibash Hazarika slamming 59 off 33 balls, with nine fours and three sixes, and providing a terrific start to the BBW team in their match-up against CCC.

Then, the skipper Siddartha Baruah (31) and Sushankar Bonia (26) were useful with their contributions to help the team in posting 179. Vedant Pandey was the pick of the bowlers for CCC with three scalps.

In response, CCC got off to a fine start with Rahul Hazarika (25). Thereafter, Hrishikesh Tamuli was impressive with a knock of 50 off 34 balls to put the team in good stead. In the middle-order, Rohan Hazarika (25), Romario Sharma (23*) and Tajinder Singh (34*) were impressive to seal the chase with more than two overs to spare. Rohit Rawniar scalped two wickets for BBW.

In the second game, CCD were stuttering at 42/5 in the ninth over against CLT. However, Ishan Ahmed (52) stitched together a 56-run stand with Manjeet Deka (32) to steer the team in the right direction. As a result, they ultimately posted 131 on the board, while Hridip Deka took three scalps for CLT.

Chasing 132, CLT were off to a stable start, with Kabir Deshmukh (25) and Denish Das (32). Although Himangshu Saraswat (31) did well to contribute in the middle-order, the rest of the batting line-up failed, as CLT lost the game by six runs. Reshab Dipak took three wickets for CCD.

