Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Cricket Club of Dibrugarh vs Rangia Cricket Association, Match 10

Biswanath Blue Warriors won the ninth match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 on Wednesday, April 24, against Saptarshi by 60 runs. Cricket Club of Dibrugarh chased down the target of 119 runs in the 10th match in 16.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

City Cricket Club are still in first place in the Group A points table. They have won both their matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.48. Biswanath Blue Warriors have jumped to second place after their win on Wednesday and have a Net Run Rate of +3.000.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 City Cricket Club 2 2 0 0 0.48 4 2 Biswanath Blue Warriors 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 India Club 2 1 1 0 1.34 2 4 Super Touch Club 1 1 0 0 0.507 2 5 4 Season Club 2 0 2 0 -0.72 0 6 Saptarshi 2 0 2 0 -3.294 0

India Club have slipped to third place from second and have won and lost one match each. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.34. Super Touch Club are still in fourth place and have a Net Run Rate of +0.507. They won their first game of the season.

4 Season Club have moved to fifth position from fourth and have lost both their matches. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.72. Saptarshi have slipped to sixth position from fifth and have lost both their matches. They have a Net Run Rate of -3.294.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 3 3 0 0 1.652 6 2 Rangia Cricket Association 2 1 1 0 0.005 2 3 Star Sporting Club 2 1 1 0 -1.019 2 4 Napcc 3 0 3 0 -1.013 0 5 Club Triranga 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Tengapara C.C 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cricket Club of Dibrugarh are still in first position in Group B and have won all three matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.652. Rangia Cricket Association have won and lost one game each and are still in second place. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.005.

Star Sporting Club are still in third position with one win and one loss each to their name. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.019. Napcc are still in fourth place and have lost all three matches with a Net Run Rate of -1.013. Club Triranga and Tengapara C.C are yet to play their first game of the season.

Siddartha Baruah shines as Biswanath Blue Warriors beat Saptarshi

Biswanath Blue Warriors won the toss in the ninth match against Saptarshi on Wednesday and elected to bat. They made 209 runs for the loss of three wickets. Siddartha Baruah was the highest scorer and made 86 runs off 54 deliveries. Rajjakuddin Ahmed also scored a half-century. Arabinda Phukan, Kalyan Gogoi and Rajib Das took one wicket each.

Saptarshi scored a total of 149 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Bibek Dutta was the standout performer with an unbeaten 51 runs. The Blue Warriors won the match by 60 runs. Paban Kumar Majhee was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 32 runs in four overs. Siddartha won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

Rangia Cricket Association elected to bat after winning the toss in the 10th match against Cricket Club of Dibrugarh. Rangia Cricket Association were bundled out for just 117 runs in 19.4 overs, Dweep Jyoti Kalita was the only batter who scored more than 25 runs for the team. Reshab Dipak was the most successful bowler for the Cricket Club of Dibrugarh and bagged three wickets for 28 runs in four overs.

Jay Borah led the charge with the bat for the Cricket Club of Dibrugarh and was their highest scorer. His innings helped the Cricket Club of Dibrugarh win the match by seven wickets in 16.3 overs. Reshab won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

