Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Star Sporting Club vs Rangia, Match 30

A couple of interesting games were played at Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 on Saturday (May 4).

India Club secured a six-wicket victory over Super Touch Club in the first game, while Star Sporting Club prevailed by 59 runs against Rangia in the second game.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 India Club 5 4 1 0 2.145 8 2 City Cricket Club 5 4 1 0 0.788 8 3 Super Touch Club 4 3 1 0 0.199 6 4 Biswanath Blue Warriors 5 2 3 0 0.612 4 5 Saptarshi 5 1 4 0 -1.753 2 6 4 Season Club 5 1 4 0 -2.149 2

With this victory, India Club are now the table-toppers with four wins in five appearances in Group A. Meanwhile, 4 Season Club are last in this group with one win in five games.

In Group B, Rangia Cricket Association take the fourth spot after their win against Star Sporting Club, and have four points to their name, while the Star Sporting Club have descended a rank to occupy the fifth position with four points, holding an NRR of -1.604.

Tengapara finish at the top of the Group B points table with four wins in five games, and Napcc could not secure a single victory from their five appearances.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Tengapara C.C 5 4 1 0 2.19 8 2 Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 5 4 1 0 0.784 8 3 Club Triranga 5 3 2 0 1.57 6 4 Rangia Cricket Association 4 2 2 0 -0.925 4 5 Star Sporting Club 4 1 3 0 -1.064 4 6 Napcc 5 0 5 0 -2.603 0

India Club and Star Sporting Club register clinical victories

In the first game, Hirok Jyoti Deka (7) and Sidharth Sarmah (8) couldn’t provide a good start to the Super Touch Club. Then, Abhijit Bhadra (33) and Naheen Islam (24) contributed well to put the team in good stead. In the end, Imran Sheikh provided a flourish with 26* off 9 to help them post 144. Dibakar Johri picked up three wickets for the India Club.

In response, Prashant Kumar (32) was impressive in stitching together a 51-run stand for the second wicket with Raju Das (29) and steered the team at a comfortable rate. Then, Swarupam Purkayastha slammed 33 off 19 to pave the way for the team to seal the chase with five balls to spare.

The second game of the day witnessed Star Sporting Club getting reduced to 54/3 in the eighth over. However, Amit Sinha (50) was impressive with his impressive knock to help the team in compiling a total of 150. Gresilex Baro was sensational with figures of 5/16 in four overs.

In response, Rangia could not get the momentum going throughout their innings, as none of the batters could score in excess of 20 runs. Amit delivered an all-round performance by picking up four wickets, followed by Akshay Deka with three scalps to bundle out Rangia for 91.

With this victory, India Club finished at the top of the table with four wins in five appearances. They will clash with the Cricket Club of Dibrugarh on Sunday.

