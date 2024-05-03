Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Star Sporting Club vs Tengapara C.C., Match 28

An exciting couple of matches of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 took place on Friday (May 3) at Judges Field, Guwahati.

India Club secured an eight-wicket victory over Biswanath Blue Warriors in the first game, while Tengapara Cricket Club dominated Star Sporting Club to win by 60 runs.

With today’s victory, India Club climbed to the second position in Group A with three wins in four league matches. City Cricket Club are table-toppers with four wins in league matches, and 4 Seasons Club are the wooden spooners with a solitary victory in five appearances.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 City Cricket Club 5 4 1 0 0.788 8 2 India Club 4 3 1 0 2.616 6 3 Super Touch Club 4 3 1 0 0.355 6 4 Biswanath Blue Warriors 5 2 3 0 0.612 4 5 Saptarshi 5 1 4 0 -1.753 2 6 4 Season Club 5 1 4 0 -2.149 2

Meanwhile, Tengapara Cricket Club lead Group B with four wins in five league matches, while NAPCC Moriagon are at the last position with losses in all five games.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Tengapara C.C 5 4 1 0 2.19 8 2 Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 5 4 1 0 0.784 8 3 Club Triranga 5 3 2 0 1.57 6 4 Rangia Cricket Association 4 2 2 0 -0.41 4 5 Star Sporting Club 4 1 3 0 -2.073 2 6 Napcc 5 0 5 0 -2.603 0

On that note, let’s check out the summary of the action taking place on Friday in Assam Premier Club Championship 2024.

India Club secure an important victory; Tengapara Cricket Club are now the best team in competition

Batting first, Biswanath Blue Warriors lost Uttam Saha (6) and Sushankar Bonia (1) early. However, Dibash Hazarika (45) and Siddhartha Sankar Baruah (61) were terrific to stitch together an important stand, which led them to 150. Sudharsan Sinha and Dibakar Johri took two wickets each for India Club.

In pursuit of 151, India Club were off to a strong start with a 124-run stand between Prashant Kumar (49) and skipper Parvej Musaraf (66). In the end, they chased down the score in less than 17 overs.

Tengapara batted first in this game and got off to a flyer with Rohit Sen. The talented keeper-batter stunned the onlookers with his strokeplay to remain unbeaten on 101 off 57, with 13 fours and four sixes. With support from Kankan Kalita (29), they posted 188 on the board. Skipper Debajit Das scalped two wickets for the Star Sporting Club.

In response, Mrinmoy Dutta (34) was the top contributor for the Star Sporting Club, as they were restricted to 128/8 in their stipulated 20 overs. Tengapara skipper Asif Haque finished with figures of 3/21 in four overs.

