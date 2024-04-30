Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Tengapara C.C vs NAPCC, Match 22

Biswanath Blue Warriors moved to number three on the Group A points tally after securing a 56-run win over 4 Season Club on Monday, April 29. The Warriors have managed to secure two wins in four matches. 4 Season Club, on the other hand, are now sitting at the fifth spot with one win in four games.

Super Touch Club is at the pole position with three wins in three matches, followed by City Cricket Club at second with three wins in four games. India Club is at fourth with a solitary win in four games, while Saptarshi is at the bottom of the ladder.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Super Touch Club 3 3 0 0 1.92 6 2 City Cricket Club 4 3 1 0 0.265 6 3 Biswanath Blue Warriors 4 2 2 0 1.301 4 4 India Club 2 1 1 0 1.34 2 5 4 Season Club 4 1 3 0 -1.022 2 6 Saptarshi 5 1 4 0 -1.753 2

Shifting our attention to Group B points tally, Tengapara C.C. consolidated their position at number two with three wins in four games. Tengapara secured a massive 118-run win over Napcc on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 5 4 1 0 0.784 8 2 Tengapara C.C 4 3 1 0 1.988 6 3 Rangia Cricket Association 3 2 1 0 0.108 4 4 Club Triranga 3 1 2 0 0.883 2 5 Star Sporting Club 2 1 1 0 -1.019 2 6 Napcc 5 0 5 0 -2.603 0

The latter continue to stay at the bottom of the table with five losses in as many games. Cricket Club of Dibrugarh is at the top of the ladder with four wins in five matches. Rangia Cricket Association finds themselves in third with two wins, while Star Sporting Club is in fifth with a solitary win in two matches.

Biswanath Blue Warriors demolish 4 season Club; Napcc slump to a fifth defeat

The 21st and the 22nd match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 took place on Monday. The first game of the day saw Biswanath Blue Warriors beat 4 Season Club by 56 runs.

Batting first, Biswanath Blue Warriors posted a formidable score of 187 runs in the first innings. The likes of Sushankar Bonia (55), Siddartha Baruah (39), and Rajjakuddin Ahmed (47) made notable contributions with the bat.

In reply, 4 Season Club were restricted to 131 runs in the second innings. None of the batters in the line-up played a big knock for the team. As for the Warriors, Rohit Rowniar was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets for 15 runs in four overs.

Meanwhile, Napcc took on Tengapara C.C. in the 22nd match of the tournament. A brilliant batting display led to Tengapara C.C. notching a massive score of 193 runs in the first innings. Rohit Sen top-scored with the bat, smashing 59 off 34 balls.

In response, Napcc were bowled out for just 75 runs on the board.

