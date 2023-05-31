Associate members fear new ICC revenue model will stall the growth of the game - Reports 

The Associate members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) have voiced their concern about the updated proposed revenue distribution model. The cricketing governing body is reportedly planning to put the new model for the 2024-2027 cycle up for voting during the July board meeting in Durban.

As reported earlier, the updated model witnesses India claiming over a third of the generated revenue. The full members will collectively take 88.81 percent of the revenue, while the rest will be distributed among the 94 Associate Nations under the ICC umbrella.

The global cricketing board is projected to earn a net surplus earning of $600 million annually, courtesy of broadcast deals and other finer aspects. The updated revenue model has already received backlash from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and a few Associate Members have also had similar concerns.

Vice-chairman of Botswana's board, Sumod Damodar told Reuters:

"If what is being proposed and discussed is likely to be the outcome then, as an Associate member representative, I would be [disappointed]. There are numerous practical reasons why it would be inadequate for Associate members."

Vanuatu Cricket Association chief executive Tim Cutler commented:

"The new model is now even more heavily weighted towards the bigger cricketing nations, and there is a risk that the proposed changes will exacerbate this imbalance, putting the future of the game at further risk."

Apart from the final percentage of the revenue share, some members are also not pleased with the criteria with which the numbers are being determined. The governing body is focusing on cricketing history, performances in ICC events over the last 16 years, and contribution to ICC's revenue as factors in determining the final share for the cycle.

"One of the biggest risks for global cricket is its over-dependence on one country - India" - Former PCB and ICC chairman Ehsan Mani

With India netting historic figures in terms of viewership and broadcast deals, it is no surprise that they emerge as the nation with the biggest share revenue-wise.

Former PCB chairman Ehsan Mani highlighted that ICC's overdependence in India is hurting the game and enough work is not being done to promote or improve cricket in associate nations. He said:

"One of the biggest risks for global cricket is its over-dependence on one country - India - for a major part of the revenues generated."

Mani continued:

"World cricket needs a strong West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Cricket in Zimbabwe has suffered due to lack of funds, as have Ireland and Afghanistan. Lack of investment in some of these countries will make the game unsustainable, and world cricket will be poorer for it."

It is to be noted that the Full Members have 12 out of the 17 votes on the ICC board. Should the majority of the cricket's biggest nations agree to the revenue model, there is little the Associate Members could do about it.

Will the organization budge under the pressure of associate nations and revisit the revenue model? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes