"Australia should keep a DRS coach"- Fans troll visitors for failing to dismiss Rohit Sharma twice through DRS

Australia got off to the worst-possible start in the third Test against India as they missed out on two chances to send back captain Rohit Sharma for a duck. Mitchell Starc was bang on with his line and length and made an immediate impact, inducing a slight edge from Rohit on the very first ball of the Test.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey and the slip cordon went up with the bowler for the appeal, but umpire Nitin Menon was unmoved. They had a brief discussion with captain Steve Smith, but decided not to go for the review.

In the same over, Rohit Sharma was struck on the pads and seemed pretty close to the naked eye. Once again, Australia decided not to review the decision and that proved costly.

On both occasions, replays showed that Rohit would have been dismissed had the visitors taken the review. Fans on Twitter trolled Australia for their poor DRS decision-making. Here are some of the reactions:

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 At what point do you start feeling bad for Australia?



Answer is not yet. At what point do you start feeling bad for Australia?Answer is not yet.

Chaitanya @cha1tanya47 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Australia missed two chances in the first over. Australia missed two chances in the first over. https://t.co/Qw2ZLts5Sa They will lose by 10 runs and this is gonna cost them They will lose by 10 runs and this is gonna cost them 😂😭 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Nilesh G @oye_nilesh



What was Alex Carey doing?



Lucky Rohit!



#INDvsAUS

#INDvAUS Rohit Sharma survives as Australia opted not to take DRS!What was Alex Carey doing?Lucky Rohit! Rohit Sharma survives as Australia opted not to take DRS!What was Alex Carey doing? Lucky Rohit!#INDvsAUS#INDvAUS https://t.co/ICkpp4Ke8Z

Gautam @IndiaTweetrian

#INDvAUS | #BGT2023 Australia have to pay do guna lagaan for not taking second DRS of Rohit Sharma Australia have to pay do guna lagaan for not taking second DRS of Rohit Sharma#INDvAUS | #BGT2023 https://t.co/NKhyZWXErZ

Better call Anish @bettercallanish Australia should keep a DRS coach ffs. Australia should keep a DRS coach ffs.

Luke Chambers @el__chambo There is no worse user of the DRS than Australia #INDvAUS There is no worse user of the DRS than Australia #INDvAUS

John Donohoe @jdonohoe12 Two unreviewed wickets in the first over. That is so Australia, really haven’t mastered the DRS yet! 🤦🏻 Two unreviewed wickets in the first over. That is so Australia, really haven’t mastered the DRS yet! 🤦🏻

Australia have been all over India in the first session

After two decisions that didn't go their way and a couple of DRS howlers, the Aussies will be absolutely ecstatic with how things have progressed. They have sent half the home team back into the pavilion with not even 50 runs on the board.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill did score some quick runs, but once Matthew Kuhnemann was introduced in the attack, he didn't take long in dismissing both the openers.

Cheteshwar Pujara received another brute of a delivery from Nathan Lyon, who dismissed the right-hander for a staggering 12th time in Test cricket. Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer will be disappointed with the shot selection that led to their wickets.

Virat Kohli and KS Bharat will look to get a steady partnership and weather the storm created by the Aussie bowlers.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : 0 votes