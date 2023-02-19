"Australia had moments, but India owned sessions"- Fans erupt as India crush Australia in Delhi to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Team India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after an incredible comeback win against Australia in the second Test in Delhi on Sunday (February 19). At one stage, the hosts were reeling at 139-7, 124 runs behind Australia's first innings total.
However, Axar Patel's partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin ensured that the hosts conceded a lead of just one run. Australia would surely have been the happier side at Stumps on Day 2, as they were 62 runs ahead with nine wickets in hand.
Some ordinary batting in the morning session on Day 3, coupled with Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance, meant that the visitors lost a decisive session in the Test. The eventual target of 115 wasn't really going to challenge the hosts, as they cruised home with six wickets in hand.
Fans on Twitter trolled the visitors for their collapse and hailed the hosts for retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Dinesh Kartik tweeted:
"Australia had moments, but India owned sessions. Every match it looks even more difficult to stand against this Indian team. Great win to retain the trophy one more time!"
Here are some of the other reactions:
India have one foot in World Test Championship Final
The win in Delhi not only ensured that India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also brought them a step closer to the World Test Championship final. It seemed a mountain to climb when the hosts' top order had crumbled on Day 2.
However, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin once again showed why they are valuable not just with the ball but also with the bat. Australia applied pressure with their counter-attacking batting late on Day 2, but they couldn't do the same on Sunday morning.
Instead of trusting their defence, the visitors were looking to play extravagant shots. That was enough for quality spinners like Ashwin and Jadeja to turn the game decisively in India's favour. The hosts lost four wickets, but Cheteshwar Pujara, playing his 100th Test, hit the winning runs as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
