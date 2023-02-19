"Australia had moments, but India owned sessions"- Fans erupt as India crush Australia in Delhi to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Team India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after an incredible comeback win against Australia in the second Test in Delhi on Sunday (February 19). At one stage, the hosts were reeling at 139-7, 124 runs behind Australia's first innings total.

However, Axar Patel's partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin ensured that the hosts conceded a lead of just one run. Australia would surely have been the happier side at Stumps on Day 2, as they were 62 runs ahead with nine wickets in hand.

Some ordinary batting in the morning session on Day 3, coupled with Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance, meant that the visitors lost a decisive session in the Test. The eventual target of 115 wasn't really going to challenge the hosts, as they cruised home with six wickets in hand.

Fans on Twitter trolled the visitors for their collapse and hailed the hosts for retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Dinesh Kartik tweeted:

"Australia had moments, but India owned sessions. Every match it looks even more difficult to stand against this Indian team. Great win to retain the trophy one more time!"

Here are some of the other reactions:

Archisman Mishra @iamarchis16 twitter.com/iamarchis16/st… Archisman Mishra @iamarchis16

India-If Ashwin,Axar,Jadeja are in form then no stopping India.Purely because of their all round abilities,not only they will take wickets in these conditions but also those runs in lower middle order,quality players of spin

#INDvsAUS #BGT2023 X factors & men to watch out for.India-If Ashwin,Axar,Jadeja are in form then no stopping India.Purely because of their all round abilities,not only they will take wickets in these conditions but also those runs in lower middle order,quality players of spin X factors & men to watch out for.📌India-If Ashwin,Axar,Jadeja are in form then no stopping India.Purely because of their all round abilities,not only they will take wickets in these conditions but also those runs in lower middle order,quality players of spin#INDvsAUS #BGT2023 https://t.co/gzb1Wr1qYf Just a reminder,just before the test series,2 matches done,2 matches left. India retain the border gavaskar trophy. This is why I told these three will the match winners,hopefully it's proven crucial runs down the order and ofcourse taking wickets. Lucky to have these 3. #INDvAUS Just a reminder,just before the test series,2 matches done,2 matches left. India retain the border gavaskar trophy. This is why I told these three will the match winners,hopefully it's proven crucial runs down the order and ofcourse taking wickets. Lucky to have these 3.#INDvAUS twitter.com/iamarchis16/st…

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Two consecutive Man of the match awards in this BGT 2023 - Ravindra Jadeja the MVP for India, The Star of the BGT. Two consecutive Man of the match awards in this BGT 2023 - Ravindra Jadeja the MVP for India, The Star of the BGT. https://t.co/eWo513OVn4

Sir BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45



83,17,42,34,51,101,120,32,31



100's - 2 | 50's - 2



•India Under Rohit Sharma's Captaincy In 2023 :-



W W W W W W W W



|| •Captain ROHIT SHARMA In 2023 :-83,17,42,34,51,101,120,32,31100's - 2 | 50's - 2•India Under Rohit Sharma's Captaincy In 2023 :-W W W W W W W W #INDvAUS || #BGT2023 •Captain ROHIT SHARMA In 2023 :-83,17,42,34,51,101,120,32,31 100's - 2 | 50's - 2•India Under Rohit Sharma's Captaincy In 2023 :-W W W W W W W W#INDvAUS || #BGT2023 https://t.co/c0bB2DdstN

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



was brilliant in the 1st innings. Axar & Ashwin’s partnership brought India back into the game and



#INDvAUS A real “TEST” of character this match turned out to be with both teams having their moments. @MdShami11 was brilliant in the 1st innings. Axar & Ashwin’s partnership brought India back into the game and @imjadeja literally “TURNED” the match in our favour in the 2nd. A real “TEST” of character this match turned out to be with both teams having their moments.@MdShami11 was brilliant in the 1st innings. Axar & Ashwin’s partnership brought India back into the game and @imjadeja literally “TURNED” the match in our favour in the 2nd.#INDvAUS https://t.co/45BEJG8fpq

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281

Shami brillin the first inn, Ashwin and Jadeja were absolutely brilliant with the ball both innings, and then Axar Parel and Ashwin got India back into the match with a valiant partnership. Many congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the #BorderGavaskarTrophy Shami brillin the first inn, Ashwin and Jadeja were absolutely brilliant with the ball both innings, and then Axar Parel and Ashwin got India back into the match with a valiant partnership. #IndvsAus Many congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the #BorderGavaskarTrophy .Shami brillin the first inn, Ashwin and Jadeja were absolutely brilliant with the ball both innings, and then Axar Parel and Ashwin got India back into the match with a valiant partnership. #IndvsAus https://t.co/1sRTMyr4jw

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The passion from Rahul Dravid after India successfully retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The passion from Rahul Dravid after India successfully retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy. https://t.co/pejnrqPBk4

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The dream to WTC final, India is coming. The dream to WTC final, India is coming. https://t.co/FMJf80LKIH

DK @DineshKarthik



Every match it looks even more difficult to stand against this Indian team.

Great win to retain the trophy one more time! @BCCI



#INDvAUS Australia had moments but India owned sessions.Every match it looks even more difficult to stand against this Indian team.Great win to retain the trophy one more time! Australia had moments but India owned sessions. Every match it looks even more difficult to stand against this Indian team. Great win to retain the trophy one more time! 🇮🇳👏 @BCCI#INDvAUS https://t.co/0CrLc7itgq

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Many positives for India in the convincing win at Delhi. Jadeja finishing them faster than chips ka packet. Ashwin showing his class, Axar leading the fight with the bat and India sealing the #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 within first 2 tests. #INDvsAUS Many positives for India in the convincing win at Delhi. Jadeja finishing them faster than chips ka packet. Ashwin showing his class, Axar leading the fight with the bat and India sealing the #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 within first 2 tests. #INDvsAUS https://t.co/sd8I4FYOdo

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Our quicks out-bowl their quicks.

Our spinners out-bowl their spinners.

Our spinners out-bat their batters #INDvAUS #BGT2023 The reason behind India's home dominance is simple.Our quicks out-bowl their quicks.Our spinners out-bowl their spinners.Our spinners out-bat their batters The reason behind India's home dominance is simple. Our quicks out-bowl their quicks.Our spinners out-bowl their spinners.Our spinners out-bat their batters 😉 #INDvAUS #BGT2023

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Last 4 Border Gavaskar Trophy:



2017 - India won.

2019 - India won.

2021 - India won.

2023 - India retains*.



- The dominance of India against Australia! Last 4 Border Gavaskar Trophy:2017 - India won.2019 - India won.2021 - India won.2023 - India retains*.- The dominance of India against Australia!

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Waking up to see a proper collapse by the Aussies .. many teams have done the same in India .. it’s not easy .. but let’s be honest the Aussies once Warner & Smith retire have very little waiting in the wings .. #INDvAUS Waking up to see a proper collapse by the Aussies .. many teams have done the same in India .. it’s not easy .. but let’s be honest the Aussies once Warner & Smith retire have very little waiting in the wings .. #INDvAUS

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India in Test cricket at home from 2013:



Matches - 44

Won - 36

Lost - 2

Draw - 6



The greatest domination in Test history. India in Test cricket at home from 2013:Matches - 44Won - 36Lost - 2Draw - 6The greatest domination in Test history.

Kriti Singh 🧚🏻‍♀️ @kritiitweets



Congratulations India for winning the Test Match by 6 wickets and retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy.🥂



#INDvAUS | #BGT2023 Legendary Trio that makes India invincible in Tests.Congratulations India for winning the Test Match by 6 wickets and retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy.🥂 Legendary Trio that makes India invincible in Tests.🔥Congratulations India for winning the Test Match by 6 wickets and retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy.🥂#INDvAUS | #BGT2023 https://t.co/T69vvFncHM

Silly Point @FarziCricketer 5-Day Test match in India, dream for every visiting team. 5-Day Test match in India, dream for every visiting team.

Anupam Mittal @AnupamMittal #BCCI also implements hybrid policy ... cricketers now get 2 days #WFH in a 5 day work week #BCCI also implements hybrid policy ... cricketers now get 2 days #WFH in a 5 day work week

India have one foot in World Test Championship Final

The win in Delhi not only ensured that India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also brought them a step closer to the World Test Championship final. It seemed a mountain to climb when the hosts' top order had crumbled on Day 2.

However, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin once again showed why they are valuable not just with the ball but also with the bat. Australia applied pressure with their counter-attacking batting late on Day 2, but they couldn't do the same on Sunday morning.

Instead of trusting their defence, the visitors were looking to play extravagant shots. That was enough for quality spinners like Ashwin and Jadeja to turn the game decisively in India's favour. The hosts lost four wickets, but Cheteshwar Pujara, playing his 100th Test, hit the winning runs as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

