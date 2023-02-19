Create

"Australia had moments, but India owned sessions"- Fans erupt as India crush Australia in Delhi to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Feb 19, 2023 16:27 IST
India were just too good for the Australians once again despite losing the toss. (P.C.:BCCI)
India were just too good for Australia once again despite losing the toss. (P.C.:BCCI)

Team India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after an incredible comeback win against Australia in the second Test in Delhi on Sunday (February 19). At one stage, the hosts were reeling at 139-7, 124 runs behind Australia's first innings total.

However, Axar Patel's partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin ensured that the hosts conceded a lead of just one run. Australia would surely have been the happier side at Stumps on Day 2, as they were 62 runs ahead with nine wickets in hand.

Some ordinary batting in the morning session on Day 3, coupled with Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance, meant that the visitors lost a decisive session in the Test. The eventual target of 115 wasn't really going to challenge the hosts, as they cruised home with six wickets in hand.

Fans on Twitter trolled the visitors for their collapse and hailed the hosts for retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Dinesh Kartik tweeted:

"Australia had moments, but India owned sessions. Every match it looks even more difficult to stand against this Indian team. Great win to retain the trophy one more time!"

Here are some of the other reactions:

😉 #INDvAUS #BGT2023 https://t.co/N1BNlFyoF7
Just a reminder,just before the test series,2 matches done,2 matches left. India retain the border gavaskar trophy. This is why I told these three will the match winners,hopefully it's proven crucial runs down the order and ofcourse taking wickets. Lucky to have these 3.#INDvAUS twitter.com/iamarchis16/st…
Two consecutive Man of the match awards in this BGT 2023 - Ravindra Jadeja the MVP for India, The Star of the BGT. https://t.co/eWo513OVn4
•Captain ROHIT SHARMA In 2023 :-83,17,42,34,51,101,120,32,31 100's - 2 | 50's - 2•India Under Rohit Sharma's Captaincy In 2023 :-W W W W W W W W#INDvAUS || #BGT2023 https://t.co/c0bB2DdstN
A real “TEST” of character this match turned out to be with both teams having their moments.@MdShami11 was brilliant in the 1st innings. Axar & Ashwin’s partnership brought India back into the game and @imjadeja literally “TURNED” the match in our favour in the 2nd.#INDvAUS https://t.co/45BEJG8fpq
Many congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the #BorderGavaskarTrophy .Shami brillin the first inn, Ashwin and Jadeja were absolutely brilliant with the ball both innings, and then Axar Parel and Ashwin got India back into the match with a valiant partnership. #IndvsAus https://t.co/1sRTMyr4jw
India winning both WTC and ODI world cup this year. https://t.co/o0ODQD8SEb
The passion from Rahul Dravid after India successfully retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy. https://t.co/pejnrqPBk4
The dream to WTC final, India is coming. https://t.co/FMJf80LKIH
Australia had moments but India owned sessions. Every match it looks even more difficult to stand against this Indian team. Great win to retain the trophy one more time! 🇮🇳👏 @BCCI#INDvAUS https://t.co/0CrLc7itgq
Many positives for India in the convincing win at Delhi. Jadeja finishing them faster than chips ka packet. Ashwin showing his class, Axar leading the fight with the bat and India sealing the #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 within first 2 tests. #INDvsAUS https://t.co/sd8I4FYOdo
The reason behind India's home dominance is simple. Our quicks out-bowl their quicks.Our spinners out-bowl their spinners.Our spinners out-bat their batters 😉 #INDvAUS #BGT2023
Last 4 Border Gavaskar Trophy:2017 - India won.2019 - India won.2021 - India won.2023 - India retains*.- The dominance of India against Australia!
Waking up to see a proper collapse by the Aussies .. many teams have done the same in India .. it’s not easy .. but let’s be honest the Aussies once Warner & Smith retire have very little waiting in the wings .. #INDvAUS
India in Test cricket at home from 2013:Matches - 44Won - 36Lost - 2Draw - 6The greatest domination in Test history.
Legendary Trio that makes India invincible in Tests.🔥Congratulations India for winning the Test Match by 6 wickets and retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy.🥂#INDvAUS | #BGT2023 https://t.co/T69vvFncHM
5-Day Test match in India, dream for every visiting team.
#BCCI also implements hybrid policy ... cricketers now get 2 days #WFH in a 5 day work week

India have one foot in World Test Championship Final

The win in Delhi not only ensured that India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also brought them a step closer to the World Test Championship final. It seemed a mountain to climb when the hosts' top order had crumbled on Day 2.

However, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin once again showed why they are valuable not just with the ball but also with the bat. Australia applied pressure with their counter-attacking batting late on Day 2, but they couldn't do the same on Sunday morning.

Instead of trusting their defence, the visitors were looking to play extravagant shots. That was enough for quality spinners like Ashwin and Jadeja to turn the game decisively in India's favour. The hosts lost four wickets, but Cheteshwar Pujara, playing his 100th Test, hit the winning runs as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...