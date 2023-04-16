"Mr. 360° is back"- Twitterati reacts as Suryakumar Yadav regains batting form with a blazing knock in the successful chase vs KKR in IPL 2023

Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets on Sunday, April 16, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is their second win on the trot for them in the IPL 2023 since they began the season with two losses.

After being asked to bat first, KKR ended up with a decent total of 186/5 in 20 overs. It was a one-man show for them as Venkatesh Iyer (104 off 51 balls) led their batting unit with a magnificent century.

MI then put on a vintage batting show as they went berserk from the beginning of the chase. Ishan Kishan (58 off 25 balls) and Rohit Sharma (20 off 13 balls) took the aggressive route from the outset. They put on a 65-run opening partnership in just 4.5 overs.

After their powerful showing in the powerplay, Suryakumar Yadav (43 off 25 balls) took on the mantle in the middle overs. He consolidated their great start and made sure MI cruised towards victory. Surya overcame his lean patch of form in style and also hit his trademark shots on the leg side to entertain the home crowd.

Fans were happy to witness Suryakumar Yadav's return to form after a series of dismal scores. They expressed the same through their reactions on Twitter.

Sir BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45 ️

Suryakumar Yadav Is Back ️



Today Is The Day For Us ️



|| Ishan Kishan Is BackSuryakumar Yadav Is BackToday Is The Day For Us #MIvsKKR || Ishan Kishan Is Back ✅️Suryakumar Yadav Is Back ✅️Today Is The Day For Us ✅️#MIvsKKR || https://t.co/HyK3SN0tk8

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08



Great going on Suryakumar Yadav 🤞



#SuryakumarYadav #MIvsKKR #IPL2023 Surya Kumar Yadav what a comeback after back to back flop innings.Great going on Suryakumar Yadav 🤞 Surya Kumar Yadav what a comeback after back to back flop innings.Great going on Suryakumar Yadav 🤞#SuryakumarYadav #MIvsKKR #IPL2023 https://t.co/UZUiGCFFLv

ARYAN_OP™ @ARYAN__OP

Thoughts Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Captain Suryakumar Yadav in action! Captain Suryakumar Yadav in action! https://t.co/A42Dxlq0Yf I feel that Mumbai Indians intentionally made Suryakumar Yadav Captian so that he can get his confidence back and with this they managed Rohit Sharma's workload too.Thoughts #CricketTwitter ?? twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… I feel that Mumbai Indians intentionally made Suryakumar Yadav Captian so that he can get his confidence back and with this they managed Rohit Sharma's workload too.Thoughts #CricketTwitter ?? twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Dishen Shah @dishen2609



Peak performance and great win! Suryakumar Yadav faring well as captain in a little rough patch of his career.Peak performance and great win! #MIvsKKR Suryakumar Yadav faring well as captain in a little rough patch of his career. Peak performance and great win! #MIvsKKR

Utsav 💔 @utsav045



Suryakumar Yadav Champion player ‍♂️ Form is temporary, class is permanentSuryakumar Yadav Champion player‍♂️ Form is temporary, class is permanent 💙Suryakumar Yadav Champion player 🙇‍♂️ https://t.co/ftbLrXIhVW

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Peak Tilak Verma and Peak Suryakumar Yadav would be a delight to watch bat together. Peak Tilak Verma and Peak Suryakumar Yadav would be a delight to watch bat together.

Sandeep Yadav @Sandeep25122002

Redemption time for Surya

Manla re bhau

@surya_14kumar

#SuryakumarYadav My man is back finallyRedemption time for SuryaManla re bhau My man is back finallyRedemption time for SuryaManla re bhau 💙@surya_14kumar #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/YT6EaFztmD

Sumant Yadav💎 @SumantY13909731

Surya Kumar Yadav is back with a bang!

#SuryakumarYadav Form is temporary, Class is permanent.Surya Kumar Yadav is back with a bang! Form is temporary, Class is permanent.Surya Kumar Yadav is back with a bang!#SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/lWATaFLTRb

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns First win for Suryakumar Yadav as captain for Mumbai Indians.



43 runs from just 25 balls including 4 fours & 3 sixes - Welcome back, Sky. First win for Suryakumar Yadav as captain for Mumbai Indians.43 runs from just 25 balls including 4 fours & 3 sixes - Welcome back, Sky. https://t.co/2mT1bgAUmu

Krishn Murari @Krishnmurari122 Mumbai Indian won the match again today against Kolkata and the glory of Surya Kumar Yadav came again in its 360° form #SuryakumarYadav @mumabaiindian Mumbai Indian won the match again today against Kolkata and the glory of Surya Kumar Yadav came again in its 360° form #SuryakumarYadav @mumabaiindian https://t.co/deYhVDabP6

Kishan Kishor @itskishankishor

#SuryakumarYadav #MIvKKR #MIvsKKR Suryakumar Yadav scored 43 runs, but 43 will give him a lot of confidence which he desperately needs at the moment. This is just the beginning, let's see what they do next. Hope this continues! Suryakumar Yadav scored 43 runs, but 43 will give him a lot of confidence which he desperately needs at the moment. This is just the beginning, let's see what they do next. Hope this continues! #SuryakumarYadav #MIvKKR #MIvsKKR

vinay sublaniya @SublaniyaVinay First win for Suryakumar Yadav as captain for Mumbai Indians.



43 runs from just 25 balls including 4 fours & 3 sixes - Welcome back, Sky. First win for Suryakumar Yadav as captain for Mumbai Indians.43 runs from just 25 balls including 4 fours & 3 sixes - Welcome back, Sky. https://t.co/85EoHcr7Kw

"We just had to carry the momentum from the last game"- Suryakumar Yadav after the victory against KKR

Speaking at the post-match presentation, MI stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav reflected on their dominating victory. He revealed that his side wanted to carry on with the momentum they had accumulated from the victory in their previous match.

Surya also lauded his teammates for exhibiting wonderful performances to bag a clinical triumph. He said:

"We just had to carry the momentum from the last game. The guys went out and put on a show. I would have loved to finish the game but never too late. Very happy with how things went. In the afternoon we thought the wicket was a little dry but the way the guys batted, it settled down in the evening."

He added:

"And if you see in the evening at Wankhede, 180-190 is chaseable. Ishan batted brilliantly and got off to an amazing start. The way he batted, we needed that first punch in the powerplay and we got it."

On his batting form, Surya added:

"I relaxed and had an easy walk to the wicket, took my time for the first 5-7 balls. And then I thought if I get my eye in I can take it forward."

MI will next face SRH on April 18 in Hyderabad.

