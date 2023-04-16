"Mr. 360° is back"- Twitterati reacts as Suryakumar Yadav regains batting form with a blazing knock in the successful chase vs KKR in IPL 2023

Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets on Sunday, April 16, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is their second win on the trot for them in the IPL 2023 since they began the season with two losses.
After being asked to bat first, KKR ended up with a decent total of 186/5 in 20 overs. It was a one-man show for them as Venkatesh Iyer (104 off 51 balls) led their batting unit with a magnificent century.
MI then put on a vintage batting show as they went berserk from the beginning of the chase. Ishan Kishan (58 off 25 balls) and Rohit Sharma (20 off 13 balls) took the aggressive route from the outset. They put on a 65-run opening partnership in just 4.5 overs.
After their powerful showing in the powerplay, Suryakumar Yadav (43 off 25 balls) took on the mantle in the middle overs. He consolidated their great start and made sure MI cruised towards victory. Surya overcame his lean patch of form in style and also hit his trademark shots on the leg side to entertain the home crowd.
"We just had to carry the momentum from the last game"- Suryakumar Yadav after the victory against KKR
Speaking at the post-match presentation, MI stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav reflected on their dominating victory. He revealed that his side wanted to carry on with the momentum they had accumulated from the victory in their previous match.
Surya also lauded his teammates for exhibiting wonderful performances to bag a clinical triumph. He said:
"We just had to carry the momentum from the last game. The guys went out and put on a show. I would have loved to finish the game but never too late. Very happy with how things went. In the afternoon we thought the wicket was a little dry but the way the guys batted, it settled down in the evening."
He added:
"And if you see in the evening at Wankhede, 180-190 is chaseable. Ishan batted brilliantly and got off to an amazing start. The way he batted, we needed that first punch in the powerplay and we got it."
On his batting form, Surya added:
"I relaxed and had an easy walk to the wicket, took my time for the first 5-7 balls. And then I thought if I get my eye in I can take it forward."
MI will next face SRH on April 18 in Hyderabad.
