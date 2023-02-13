"Bad boys of world cricket reduced to cry babies" - Fans troll Ian Healy, Australian media for blaming India for cancelled practice session

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy was furious when reports emerged that India 'tactfully' denied Australia the practice on Day 4 of the Nagpur pitch despite the visitors requesting for a center-wicket session.

The Aussies lost the game in just two and a half days and thought that they might get a session to bat on what could have been a Day 4 pitch. This could have helped the batters apply themselves better and they reportedly got permission to have the same.

However, the groundsmen watered the nets as well as the pitch which led to the visitors canceling the session. Speaking to SENQ Breakfast, Healy slammed the hosts and requested the ICC to intervene. He said:

"I think it’s a pathetic effort. It’s really embarrassing the scuppering of our plans to get some practice sessions on that Nagpur wicket. That’s not good, that’s just not good for cricket.

"The ICC needs to step in here and say, ‘Our nations need to trust each other must better, if you request certain conditions to practice and prepare on, you must get them.’ For them to water the wicket unceremoniously when it was requested for practice is horrible and that has to improve."

Ian Healy was already in the news for his infamous comments about the pitch being 'unfair'. He only added fuel to the fire with the aforementioned comments and fans slammed him and the Australian media for their illogical complaints.

Sarthak Dev @devellix



Australian ex-cricketers, especially during an India tour, are an absolute mood. Their discourse will cover pitches, food, hotels, facilities, weather, but has no space for obvious technical chinks that their batters need to improve.

Kaustubh Pandey @Kaus_Pandey17



Meanwhile. Fox Cricket @FoxCricket



India had so many setbacks in their tour of Australia not long ago and their best player had to go home. They never used anything as an excuse and beat Australia in Australia.

Ralph Wolf ❎ @ralph_woolf Just accept the loss and shut up. The Australian team is not that good. The standard of Test cricket is a joke at the moment. India would have smashed them even in Australia with current wickets. Next time India tour, prepare fast bouncy wickets instead of roads. Simple !!!

Anand Patil @Siriplanet Yo guys .. stop crying .. move on and concentrate on the game .. try to beat them and stop crying about pitches and curators..or else go back ..

WestAussieLeeds @WestAussieLeeds Australia snatching at straws……again. They WON the toss, India scored 400+ on the dodgy wicket and Australia scored under 100. How about some praise for India and criticism for the Aussies!

Shrikant @HomerOpines

Either the collective cricketing intelligence of the entire island is in the single digits, or they have an inflated sense of entitlement



What's the ICC's locus standi here? once the test match was done, the ground staff did their job.Either the collective cricketing intelligence of the entire island is in the single digits, or they have an inflated sense of entitlement

Big changes expected from Australia for Nagpur Test

The visitors' decision to drop Travis Head in the first Test seems to have backfired and the southpaw is likely to come back into the XI for the Delhi Test, starting February 17. However, there are reports that he could replace David Warner, who has been in a rough patch of form.

The Aussies might also be contemplating playing three spinners and could hand left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann his Test debut. The batters will need to show better application against the Indian spinners, or else this could end up being quite a long tour for the visitors.

