"Bad boys of world cricket reduced to cry babies" - Fans troll Ian Healy, Australian media for blaming India for cancelled practice session

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy was furious when reports emerged that India 'tactfully' denied Australia the practice on Day 4 of the Nagpur pitch despite the visitors requesting for a center-wicket session.
The Aussies lost the game in just two and a half days and thought that they might get a session to bat on what could have been a Day 4 pitch. This could have helped the batters apply themselves better and they reportedly got permission to have the same.
However, the groundsmen watered the nets as well as the pitch which led to the visitors canceling the session. Speaking to SENQ Breakfast, Healy slammed the hosts and requested the ICC to intervene. He said:
"I think it’s a pathetic effort. It’s really embarrassing the scuppering of our plans to get some practice sessions on that Nagpur wicket. That’s not good, that’s just not good for cricket.
"The ICC needs to step in here and say, ‘Our nations need to trust each other must better, if you request certain conditions to practice and prepare on, you must get them.’ For them to water the wicket unceremoniously when it was requested for practice is horrible and that has to improve."
Ian Healy was already in the news for his infamous comments about the pitch being 'unfair'. He only added fuel to the fire with the aforementioned comments and fans slammed him and the Australian media for their illogical complaints.
Here are some of the reactions:
Big changes expected from Australia for Nagpur Test
The visitors' decision to drop Travis Head in the first Test seems to have backfired and the southpaw is likely to come back into the XI for the Delhi Test, starting February 17. However, there are reports that he could replace David Warner, who has been in a rough patch of form.
The Aussies might also be contemplating playing three spinners and could hand left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann his Test debut. The batters will need to show better application against the Indian spinners, or else this could end up being quite a long tour for the visitors.
