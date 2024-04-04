Bago T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mt Irvine Surfers vs No Mans Land Explorers, Match 28

Store Bay Snorkelers defeated King Bay Royals in the 27th match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 by 60 runs on Wednesday, April 3. No Mans Land Explorers chased down the 111-run target against Mt Irvine Surfers in the 28th game with five wickets in hand.

Store Bay Snorkelers are still at the top of the points tally. They have won seven out of nine matches and have a net run rate (NRR) of +3.063. Pirates Bay Raiders are still in second place and have won and lost four matches apiece. They have an NRR of +0.581.

Mt Irvine Surfers are still in third place with four wins in 10 games. They have a net run rate of -0.394. No Mans Land Explorers have moved to fourth place from sixth and have won four out of 10 matches. They have an NRR of -1.128.

Pigeon Point Skiers have won four out of nine matches and have moved to fifth place from fourth. They have an NRR of -0.535. Kings Bay Royals have moved to sixth position from fifth and have won three out of their nine matches. They have a net run rate of -1.087.

Store Bay Snorkelers cruise to victory with a dominant performance

King Bay Royals won the toss against Store Bay Snorkelers and decided to bowl first. The Snorkelers scored 140 runs for the loss of two wickets in 10 overs. Lendl Simmons was the highest scorer, smashing 46 runs off 23 deliveries. Kyle Ramdoo and Kwani Thomas took one wicket each.

The Bay Royals could make only 80 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 60 runs. None of the batters managed to make more than 15 runs. Dejourn Charles was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 21 runs. He won the Player of the Match award.

No Mans Land Explorers elected to bowl against Mt Irvine Surfers. The Surfers scored 110 runs for the loss of six wickets in 10 overs. Damion Joachim was the highest scorer and made 26 runs off 17 deliveries. Chadeon Raymond was the most successful bowler and took three wickets for 19 runs in two overs.

The Land Explorers scored 111 runs for the loss of five wickets in 8.1 overs. Leron Lezama was the highest scorer and made 28 runs off just 10 deliveries.

