Bago T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mt. Irvine Surfers vs Pirates Bay Raiders, Match 26

The 25th match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 between No Mans Land Explorers and Store Bay Snorkelers was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The No Mans Land Explorers, thus, stayed at the bottom of the table with nine points. The Store Bay Snorkelers, on the other hand, stayed at the top of the table, managing six wins in eight matches and, overall, 18 points.

The 26th match between Mt. Irvine Surfers and Pirates Bay Raiders, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, was also canceled without a ball being bowled. As a result of that, Mt. Irvine Surfers remained in third spot with four wins in eight matches.

On the other hand, Pirates Bay Raiders found themselves second with four wins in eight matches. Meanwhile, Pigeon Point Skiers are fourth with four wins in nine matches, while King Bay Royals are fifth with three wins in eight matches, accumulating a total of nine points.

The 25th and the 26th matches of the Bago T10 Blast 2024, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, were abandoned without a ball being bowled. Meanwhile, Pigeon Point Skiers took on Pirates Bay Raiders in the 24th match of the tournament on Monday.

Batting first, Pirates Bay Raiders notched a pretty good score of 139 runs in the first innings.

Crystian Thurton (44 off 16) and Navin Stewart (23 of 10) set the tone with quickfire knocks, while the likes of Marlon Richards (26 off 12) and Shammon Hooper (16 off 10) also played handy cameos down the order.

As for Pigeon Point Skiers’ bowling, Jesse Bootan was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three for 23 in two overs. In reply, Pigeon Point Skiers’ managed to chase down the score in 9.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

After Mbeki Joseph (26 off 15) had provided a quick start, Akiel Cooper (42 off 17) and Jesse Bootan (62 off 20) stitched an unbeaten partnership to guide the team home with three balls remaining.

For Pirates, Josh Telemaque picked two wickets, however, none of the other bowlers stepped up with the ball. Meanwhile, the 25th match between No Mans Land Explorers and Store Bay Snorkelers was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

