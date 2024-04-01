Bago T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mt Irvine Surfers vs Store Bay Snorkelers, Match 22

Shaw Park witnessed an action-packed double-header in the 2024 Bago T10 Blast tournament today. The 21st match between the No Mans Land Explorers and Pirate Bay Raiders was a rain-affected affair, with the latter emerging victorious by 10 wickets via the DLS method.

The 22nd match between Mt. Irvine Surfers and Store Bay Snorkelers was reduced to a 5-over per side contest, with the latter winning by eight wickets.

The Store Bay Snorkelers have taken command of the 2024 Bago T10 standings, boasting an impressive six wins out of seven matches played. With 18 points and a formidable net run rate of +2.569, they have established themselves as the team to beat.

Hot on their heels are Pirate Bay Raiders and Mt Irvine Surfers, both tied for 12 points, having won four games apiece. However, the Raiders hold a slight edge with a superior net run rate of +0.423 compared to the Raiders' +0.371.

The Pigeon Point Skiers and the No Man's Land Explorers find themselves positioned in the middle of the table with nine points each after having played eight games and have net run rates of -0.715 and -1.190, respectively.

Languishing at the bottom of the points table are the Kings Bay Royals, who have managed only two wins from their seven matches, accumulating a mere six points and a concerning net run rate of -0.996.

Pirate Bay Raiders cruise to a 10-wicket win despite rain interruptions

After being asked to bat first, the Explorers posted 72/3 in 6 overs, with contributions from Leron Lezama (17), Navin Bidaisee (29), and Anderson Mahase (18). However, rain disrupted play, and when it resumed, the Raiders were set a revised target of 73 in 6 overs.

Openers Evin Lewis (38 off 11) and skipper Navin Stewart (24 off 6) provided a blistering start, adding 65 runs in just 2.4 overs before rain started pouring again. The Raiders were declared winners by 10 wickets, courtesy of the DLS method.

Batting first, the Surfers posted a competitive 65/0 in the second game of the day, led by skipper Kirstan Kalicharan's explosive 49 off 20 balls. In reply, the Snorkelers made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 4.2 overs to win by eight wickets.

Tion Webster (32) and captain Terrance Hinds (24) top-scored for the Snorkelers, while Kieshawn Dillon and Justin Gangoo picked up a wicket each for the Surfers.

