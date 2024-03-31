Bago T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Pigeon Point Skiers vs No Mans Land Explorers, Match 20

On an eventful day at Shaw Park in the Bago T10 Blast, Scarborough, the Store Bay Snorkelers beat Pirate Bay Raiders by seven wickets in the first game of the day on Saturday, March 30. Meanwhile, the Pigeon Point Skiers defended their total against the No Mans Land Explorers with ease in the second game of the Bago T10 Blast.

The Store Bay Snorkelers are topping the points table in the Tobago T10 Blast after six games. With five wins, the Snorkelers have amassed 10 points and have a net run rate of +2.619.

Hot on their heels are the Mount Irvine Surfers, with eight points, having won four of their six fixtures. An inferior net run rate of +0.527 compared to the Snorkelers sees them second in the table.

Lying third are the Pirate Bay Riders, with six points, thanks to three wins in six games and a net run rate of +0.452. With the same points as the Riders at number four are the Pigeon Point Skiers, who have also managed only three victories but have an NRR of -0.715.

Further below at number five are the No Mans Land Explorers, with six points from seven games and a net run rate of -1.265. The Kings Bay Royals, with two wins in seven games, have garnered four points and are sixth, with a poor NRR of -0.996.

Store Bay Snorkelers cruise to seven-wicket win over Pirate Bay Raiders in Bago T10

In the opening Bago T10 game of the day, Pirate Bay Raiders' Navin Stewart and Maron Richards scored a 24-ball 39 and 16-ball 33 respectively to help their team to 112-4 after being put to bat first.

Stewart struck two boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 183.33, while Richards blazed at a strike rate of 206.25. For Store Bay Snorkelers, Terrance Hinds (2-16) Chadeon was the main wicket-taker.

In response, Store Bay Snorkeler got off to a turbulent start, losing both openers cheaply. Contributions from Dillion Douglas (42), Dejourn Charles (22) and Tion Webster (36), though, helped them overhaul the target with ease, winning by seven wickets. Josh Telemaque picked up two wickets for the Pirate Bay Riders.

In the second Bago T10 game of the day, Pigeon Point Skiers batters Leonardo Julian (46 off 19), Jesse Bootan (55 off 20) and Daron Cruikshank s (57 off 18) made useful contributions after electing to bat first, positn a colossal total of 168-4 in 10 overs.

Dexter Sween and Navin Bidaisee took two wickets each for the No Mans Land Explorers. In response, No Mans Land Explorers never got going, as they could only manage 90-6.

