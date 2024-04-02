Bago T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Pigeon Point Skiers vs Pirates Bay Raiders, Match 24

Kings Bay Royals defeated Mt Irvine Surfers by nine wickets in the first Bago T10 Blast 2024 match of the day on Monday, April 1. Meanwhile, the Pigeon Point Skiers successfully chased down their total against the Pirates Bay Raiders with ease in the second game.

The Store Bay Snorkelers currently top the points table in the 2024 edition of the Tobago T10 Blast after six matches. With six wins, the Snorkelers have amassed 18 points and have a net run rate of +2.569.

Hot on their heels are the Pirates Bay Raiders, with 12 points, having won four out of their eight fixtures. An inferior net run rate of +0.581 compared to the Snorkelers places them second on the table.

Lying third are the Mt Irvine Surfers, with 12 points from their four wins in eight matches. They have a net run rate of -0.144. Equal on points with the Surfers at number four are the Pigeon Point Skiers, who have also managed just four victories but have a NRR of -0.535.

Further below at number five are the Kings Bay Royals, with nine points from their eight matches and a net run rate of -0.452.

The No Mans Land Explorers, with three wins in eight games so far, have garnered nine points and are placed sixth, with a poor NRR of -1.580.

Kings Bay Royals cruise to nine-wicket win over Mt Irvine Surfers

In the opening match of the day, Mt Irvine Surfers batters Kirstan Kalicharan and Shatrughan Rambaran scored a 22-ball 35 and 21-ball 27 respectively to help their team reach a score of 96/4 after being put to bat first.

Kalicharan struck five boundaries and one six at a strike rate of 159.09 while his teammate Rambaran scored his runs at a strike rate of 128.57 For Kings Bay Royals, Jabar Mills (2/18) was the main wicket-taker.

In response, Kings Bay Royals got off to a good start thanks to their openers Nicholas Sookdeosingh (40), Olando James (25) and contribution from Kyle Ramdoo (29) helped them overhaul the target with ease,winning the game by nine wickets. Ancil Nedd picked up one wicket for the surfers.

In the second match, Pirates Bay Raiders batters Crystian Thurton (44 off 16), Navin Stewart (23 off 10), and Marlon Richards (26 off 12) made useful contributions after they elected to bat first as they posted a massive total of 139/5 in 10 overs.

Jesse Bootan took three wickets, while Akiel Cooper took one for the Pigeon Point Skiers.

In reply, the Pigeon Point Skiers could not put a foot wrong as they chased the target with eight wickets in hand. Jesse Bootan (62 off 20) top scored for the Pigeon Point Skiers.

