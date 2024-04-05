Bago T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers, Match 30

Pirates Bay Raiders defeated King Bay Royals in the 29th match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 by seven wickets. They chased down the 82-run target in six overs.

The Store Bay Snorkelers, meanwhile, won the 30th match against Pigeon Point Skiers by 14 runs after posting 121 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Store Bay Snorkelers finished in first place with eight wins in 10 matches and had a net run rate (NRR) of +2.853. Pirates Bay Raiders won five out of 10 games and finished in second position. They had an NRR of +1.141.

Mt Irvine Surfers and No Mans Land Explorers were in the third and fourth places, respectively. Both teams won four matches each and finished with a net run rate of -0.394 and -1.128, respectively.

Pigeon Point Skiers finished in the second-last position with four wins in 10 matches. They had an NRR of -0.615. Kings Bay Royals managed just three wins in 10 games and had a net run rate of -1.490. They finished in the last place on the points table.

Store Bay Snorkelers cruise to victory with a dominant performance

King Bay Royals elected to bat in the 29th match against Pirates Bay Raiders. They scored 81 runs for the loss of six wickets in 10 overs. Mikkel Govia was the only batter who managed to make a double-digit score. Christopher Vincent and Marlon Richards picked up two wickets each.

The Bay Raiders reached the target of 82 runs in just six overs and won the match by seven wickets. Evin Lewis smashed 31 runs off 12 deliveries and was the highest scorer. Richards scored 30 runs off just nine deliveries and won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

Store Bay Snorkelers won the toss in the 30th match of the tournament against Pigeon Point Skiers and elected to bat. Joshua James led the team to a total of 121 runs for the loss of six wickets in 10 overs. James scored 33 runs off just 11 deliveries. Akiel Cooper and Aaron Nanan took two wickets each.

The Point Skiers could make only 107 runs for the loss of six wickets, and the Bay Snorkelers won the match by 14 runs. Jesse Bootan was the highest scorer for the Point Skiers and made 37 runs off 14 deliveries. Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Antonio Providence took two wickets each.

