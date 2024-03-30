Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers (Updated) ft. Tion Webster and Lendl Simmons

The 17th game of the 2024 Bago T10 Blast saw Store Bay Snorkelers take on King Bay Royals at the Shaw Park stadium in Scarborough, with the Snorkelers winning by 81 runs.

Meanwhile, the Mt Irvine Surfers secured a nine-wicket victory against Pigeon Point Skiers in the 18th encounter of the tournament.

After being put to the test first, Store Bay Snorkelers got off to a horrid start losing both their openers cheaply. Tion Webster and Dejourn Charles scored the most for the Snorkelers, with 47 each with a SR of 235 and 335.71 respectively.

Apart from them, Lendl Simmons, put up some substantial runs for Store Bay, scoring 45 off 17. Eventually, the Store Bay Snorkelers managed 152-4 in 10 overs.

In response, King Bay Royals fell well short of the target, as they got bundled 71 runs in 8.4 overs. Jon Russ Jagessar took 4-4 in two overs, while Justin Joseph too ended his spell with four wickets.

Shifting our focus to the 18th encounter of the tournament, Pigeon Point Skiers racked up a competitive score of 144-4 in 10 overs. Jesse Bootan was the top scorer with 43 off 17, while Justin Gangoo claimed two wickets for the Mt Irvine Surfers.

In response, Mt Irvine Surfers chased down the total in 9.1 overs with nine wickets in hand. Kirstan Kalicharan (36), Ashaugnh Pierre(20) and Shatrughan Rambaran contributed towards the surfers’ victory. Akiel Cooper scalped the solitary wicket of the innings for the Skiers.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Leron Lezama 6 6 1 191 55 38.2 110 173.64 - 2 12 15 2 Akiel Cooper 5 5 1 178 69 44.5 74 240.54 - 1 16 12 3 Mbeki Joseph 5 5 - 178 79 35.6 83 214.46 - 1 15 15 4 Jahron Alfred 6 6 2 148 66 37 91 162.64 - 1 8 10 5 Ashaughn Pierre 6 6 2 137 66 34.25 84 163.1 - 1 12 12 6 Jesse Bootan 5 5 - 119 43 23.8 55 216.36 - - 14 6 7 Shammon Hooper 5 5 1 118 53 29.5 69 171.01 - 1 4 13 8 Olando James 5 5 - 111 75 22.2 68 163.24 - 1 7 8 9 Dexter Sween 4 4 - 106 45 26.5 59 179.66 - - 9 9 10 Lendl Simmons 3 2 1 101 56 101 37 272.97 - 1 12 5

Leading the Bago runs charts is Leron Lazama, who has amassed an impressive 191 runs in six innings. With a decent average of 38.20 runs and a blistering strike rate of 173.62, Lazama continues to top the runs list.

Hot on Lazama’s heels is Akiel Cooper, occupying the second spot with 178 runs to his name. Rounding out the top three is Mbeki Joseph, who has accumulated 178 runs, with a highest score of 79 and a healthy average of 35.60.

Jahron Alfred and Ashaughn Pierre have etched their names in the top five, contributing 148 and 137 runs, respectively. Jessie Bhootan occupies the sixth position, amassing 119 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 216.36.

Shammon Hooper, and Olando James have also made their mark, scoring 118 and 111 run,s respectively occupying the seventh and eighth spots. Dexter Sween and Lendl Simmons round out the top 10 with 106 and 101 runs, respectively.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Andy Davis 5 5 10 99 7 2/9 14.14 9.9 8.57 - - - 2 Christopher Vincent 4 4 8 29 6 2/6 4.83 3.63 8 - - 1 3 Jon Russ Jagessar 3 3 6 50 6 4/4 8.33 8.33 6 1 - 1 4 Anthony Providence 5 4 6.5 72 6 4/20 12 10.54 6.83 1 - - 5 Justin Joseph 4 4 6 64 6 4/21 10.67 10.67 6 1 - - 6 Navin Bidaisee 4 4 8 76 5 2/5 15.2 9.5 9.6 - - - 7 Akiel Cooper 5 5 9 115 5 3/25 23 12.78 10.8 - - - 8 Dexter Sween 4 4 8 112 5 2/25 22.4 14 9.6 - - - 9 Glennon Sharpe 4 4 8 67 4 2/17 16.75 8.38 12 - - - 10 Darryl Horseford 4 3 6 51 4 2/11 12.75 8.5 9 - - -

Andy Davis is atop the Bago wickets chart and has claimed an impressive seven scalps at a remarkable average of 14.14.

Closely trailing Davis is Christopher Vincent, who occupies the second spot with six wickets. Jon Russ Jagessar is third, having taken six wickets at an impressive average of 8.33.

Anthony Providence occupies the fourth spot with six wickets, while Justin Joseph has also claimed an equal number of scalps and is fifth.

Naveen Bidaisee (5), Akiel Cooper (5), Dexter Sween (5), Glennon Sharpe (4) and Darryl Horseford (4) are respectively sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!