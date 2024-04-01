Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mt Irvine Surfers vs Store Bay Snorkelers (Updated) ft. Evin Lewis and Akiel Cooper

Pirates Bay Raiders bagged a 10-wicket win over No Mans Land Explorers in the 21st game of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 while Store Bay Snorkelers secured an eight-wicket win against Mt Irvine Surfers in the 22nd contest.

Moving into the details of the 21st encounter, No Mans Land Explorers batted first and posted a total of 72/3 in six overs due to rain. Navin Bidaisee was the top-scorer, amassing 29* runs in 11 balls.

In response, Pirates Bay Raiders finished off the game in only 2.4 overs with 10 wickets in hand. Evin Lewis smacked 38* runs in 11 balls with three fours and four sixes while Navin Stewart scored 24* runs in six balls.

In the 22nd clash, Mt Irvine Surfers scored 65/0 in five overs. Captain Kirstan Kallicharan accumulated 49* runs in 20 balls, including five fours and three sixes.

In reply, Store Bay Snorkelers lost two wickets in the chase, sealing the deal in 4.2 overs. Tion Webster was the standout batter, scoring 32* runs in 14 balls while captain Terrance Hinds smacked 24* runs in six balls.

On that note, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Bago T10 Blast 2024.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Leron Lezama 8 8 1 216 55 30.86 125 172.8 - 2 14 16 2 Akiel Cooper 6 6 1 182 69 36.4 77 236.36 - 1 16 13 3 Mbeki Joseph 6 6 - 179 79 29.83 85 210.59 - 1 15 15 4 Jesse Bootan 6 6 - 174 55 29 75 232 - 1 19 11 5 Jahron Alfred 6 6 2 148 66 37 91 162.64 - 1 8 10 6 Ashaughn Pierre 7 7 3 147 66 36.75 94 156.38 - 1 12 13 7 Kirstan Kallicharan 3 3 2 134 49 134 66 203.03 - - 9 12 8 Dexter Sween 6 6 - 134 45 22.33 76 176.32 - - 11 11 9 Navin Stewart 5 5 1 130 39 32.5 64 203.13 - - 12 10 10 Evin Lewis 3 3 1 125 73 62.5 49 255.1 - 1 12 10

Leron Lezama continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 216 runs from eight innings. Akiel Cooper (182), Mbeki Joseph (179), Jesse Bootan (174), Jahron Alfred (148), and Ashaughn Pierre (147) retained their second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions respectively.

Kirstan Kallicharan ascended from the 17th to the seventh rank, accumulating 134 runs. Dexter Sween (134) slipped from the seventh to the eighth rank. Navin Stewart (130) moved up from the 12th to the ninth slot while Evin Lewis (125) climbed up from the 14th to the 10th spot.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Christopher Vincent 6 6 12 74 7 2/6 10.57 6.17 10.29 - - 1 2 Navin Bidaisee 6 5 10 102 7 2/5 14.57 10.2 8.57 - - - 3 Andy Davis 7 7 13 158 7 2/9 22.57 12.15 11.14 - - - 4 Dexter Sween 6 6 11 160 7 2/25 22.86 14.55 9.43 - - - 5 Jon Russ Jagessar 5 5 9 87 6 4/4 14.5 9.67 9 1 - - 6 Anthony Providence 7 4 6.5 72 6 4/20 12 10.54 6.83 1 - - 7 Justin Joseph 6 5 8 94 6 4/21 15.67 11.75 8 1 - - 8 Akiel Cooper 6 6 11 131 6 3/25 21.83 11.91 11 - - - 9 Josh Telemaque 6 6 11 116 5 2/25 23.2 10.55 13.2 - - - 10 Glennon Sharpe 4 4 8 67 4 2/17 16.75 8.38 12 - - -

Christopher Vincent (7) leads the wickets standings at an average of 10.57 while Navin Bidaisee scalped seven wickets to retain the second rank at 14.57. Andy Davis maintained his third rank with seven wickets at 22.57.

Dexter Sween (7) continued to settle with the fourth slot at an average of 22.86. Jon Russ Jagessar (6), Anthony Providence (6), Justin Joseph (6), and Akiel Cooper (6) settled with the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks at 14.5, 12, 15.67, and 21.83 respectively.

Josh Telemaque ascended from the 13th to the ninth rank, picking up five wickets while Glennon Sharpe descended from the ninth to the 10th rank, scalping four wickets.

