Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pigeon Point Skiers vs No Mans Land Explorers (Updated) ft. Christopher Vincent

Store Bay Snorkelers secured a seven-wicket win over Pirates Bay Raiders in the 19th game of the Bago T10 Blast 2024, while Pigeon Point Skiers registered a 78-run win against No Mans Land Explorers in the 20th game.

Moving to the 19th game, Pirates Bay Raiders captain Navin Stewart top-scored with 39 off 24, including two fours and four sixes, while Marlon Richards shone with 33* off 16 with two fours and three sixes.

Eventually, they posted a total of 112-4 in 10 overs. Terrance Hinds scalped two wickets, conceding 16 runs in two overs, while Tion Webster and Dejourn Charles picked up a wicket apiece.

In response, Store Bay Snorkelers could only manage 113-3 in eight overs, winning with seven wickets in hand. No. 3 Dillon Doughlas was the star batter, scoring 46* off 22, while Tion Webster smacked 36* off 13.

In the 20th game, Pigeon Point Skiers notched up 168-4 in 10 overs, thanks to captain Daron Cruickshank scoring 57* off 18, while Jesse Bootan shone with 55. Dexter Sween and Navin Bidaisee picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, No Manss Land Explorers could manage only 90-6 in 10 overs. Aaron Nanan was the standout bowler, scalping three wickets, while Akiel Cooper, Joshua Yorke, and Donavan Robers pocketed a wicket piece.

On that note, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Bago T10 Blast 2024.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Leron Lezama 7 7 1 199 55 33.17 114 174.56 - 2 13 15 2 Akiel Cooper 6 6 1 182 69 36.4 77 236.36 - 1 16 13 3 Mbeki Joseph 6 6 - 179 79 29.83 85 210.59 - 1 15 15 4 Jesse Bootan 6 6 - 174 55 29 75 232 - 1 19 11 5 Jahron Alfred 6 6 2 148 66 37 91 162.64 - 1 8 10 6 Ashaughn Pierre 6 6 2 137 66 34.25 84 163.1 - 1 12 12 7 Dexter Sween 5 5 - 131 45 26.2 73 179.45 - - 11 11 8 Shammon Hooper 6 6 1 122 53 24.4 74 164.86 - 1 4 14 9 Daron Cruickshank 6 6 3 111 57 37 51 217.65 - 1 7 11 10 Olando James 5 5 - 111 75 22.2 68 163.24 - 1 7 8

Leron Lezama continues to lead the Bago T10 standings with 199 runs in seven innings, while Akiel Cooper (182) and Mbeki Joseph (179) retain their second and third positions respectively in the run-scoring charts.

Jesse Bootan ascended from seventh to fourth, accumulating 174 runs. Jahron Alfred (148) and Ashaughn Pierre (137) slipped up one spot each to fifth and sixth respectively.

Dexter Sween moved up from 11th to seventh with 131 runs. Shammon Hooper (122) slipped from sixth to eighth. Daron Cruickshank propelled from 27th to ninth, scoring 111 runs at 37, while Olando James (111) descended from eighth to the tenth at 22.2.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Christopher Vincent 5 5 10 55 7 2/6 7.86 5.5 8.57 - - 1 2 Navin Bidaisee 5 5 10 102 7 2/5 14.57 10.2 8.57 - - - 3 Andy Davis 6 6 12 134 7 2/9 19.14 11.17 10.29 - - - 4 Dexter Sween 5 5 10 140 7 2/25 20 14 8.57 - - - 5 Jon Russ Jagessar 4 4 8 73 6 4/4 12.17 9.13 8 1 - - 6 Anthony Providence 6 4 6.5 72 6 4/20 12 10.54 6.83 1 - - 7 Justin Joseph 5 5 8 94 6 4/21 15.67 11.75 8 1 - - 8 Akiel Cooper 6 6 11 131 6 3/25 21.83 11.91 11 - - - 9 Glennon Sharpe 4 4 8 67 4 2/17 16.75 8.38 12 - - - 10 Darryl Horseford 4 3 6 51 4 2/11 12.75 8.5 9 - - -

Christopher Vincent (7) dominates the Bago T10 bowling standings at an average of 7.86, while Navin Bidaisee moved one spot up with seven scalps at 14.57. Andy Davis slipped to third, scalping seven wickets at 19.14.

Dexter Sween ascended from eighth to fourth rank, picking up seven wickets at 20. Jon Russ Jagessar (6), Anthony Providence (6) and Justin Joseph (6) slid two spots each to fifth, sixth, and seventh at 12.17, 12 and 15.67 respectively.

Akiel Cooper (6) slipped one spot down to eighth, averaging 21.83. Glennon Sharpe (4) and Darryl Horseford (4) retained their ninth and tenth positions at an average of 16.75 and 12.75 respectively.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!