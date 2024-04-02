  • home icon
Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pigeon Point Skiers vs Pirates Bay Raiders (Updated) ft. Jesse Bootan and Jabari Mills

By Sportz Connect
Modified Apr 02, 2024 05:35 IST
Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters
Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters

Mt Irvine Surfers faced King Bay Royals in the 23rd match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 on Monday, April 1, at Shaw Park in Scarborough. The Bay Royals elected to bowl after winning the toss.

The Surfers scored 96 runs for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs. Jabari Mills was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets for 18 runs in two overs. The Royals scored 100 runs for the loss of one wicket in 7.2 overs and won the match by nine wickets.

Pirates Bay Raiders won the toss in the 24th match against Pigeon Point Skiers and elected to bat. They scored 139 runs for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs. Jesse Bootan picked up three wickets for 23 runs in two overs.

Bootan had a great outing with the bat and scored 62 runs off 20 deliveries. The Point Skiers reached the target of 140 runs in 9.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. Bootan won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGBFSR100s50s6s4s
1Leron Lezama8812165530.86125172.8-21416
2Akiel Cooper7611826936.477236.36-11613
3Mbeki Joseph76-1797929.8385210.59-11515
4Jesse Bootan76-174552975232-11911
5Kirstan Kallicharan4421694984.588192.05--1017
6Ashaughn Pierre8831606632101158.42-11314
7Jahron Alfred662148663791162.64-1810
8Olando James6611367527.285160-189
9Dexter Sween66-1344522.3376176.32--1111
10Navin Stewart6511303932.564203.13--1210

Leron Lezama is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has made 216 runs in eight matches at an average of 30.86.

Akiel Cooper is still in second place and has amassed a total of 182 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 236.36.

Mbeki Joseph is still the third-highest run-scorer and has amassed a total of 179 runs in six outings at a strike rate of 210.59.

Jesse Bootan is still in fourth position and has made 174 runs in six innings at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 232.

Kirstan Kallicharan has jumped to fifth position from seventh and has scored 169 runs in four outings at an average of 84.50.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSOVRRUNSWKBBIAVGECNSR4W5WMD
1Christopher Vincent76127472/610.576.1710.29--1
2Navin Bidaisee651010272/514.5710.28.57---
3Andy Davis771315872/922.5712.1511.14---
4Dexter Sween661116072/2522.8614.559.43---
5Jon Russ Jagessar5598764/414.59.6791--
6Anthony Providence746.57264/201210.546.831--
7Justin Joseph6589464/2115.6711.7581--
8Akiel Cooper761113163/2521.8311.9111---
9Ancil Nedd5599453/518.810.4410.8---
10Josh Telemaque761111652/2523.210.5513.2---

Christopher Vincent is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken seven wickets in six innings at an average of 10.57.

Navin Bidaisee is still in second position and has picked seven wickets in six matches at an average of 14.57.

Andy Davis is still in third place and has amassed a total of seven wickets in seven matches at an economy of 12.15.

Dexter Sween has picked a total of seven wickets in six matches at an average of 22.86 and is still in fourth place.

Jon Russ Jagessar is still in fifth position and has taken six wickets in five matches at an average of 14.50.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
