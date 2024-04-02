Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pigeon Point Skiers vs Pirates Bay Raiders (Updated) ft. Jesse Bootan and Jabari Mills

Mt Irvine Surfers faced King Bay Royals in the 23rd match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 on Monday, April 1, at Shaw Park in Scarborough. The Bay Royals elected to bowl after winning the toss.

The Surfers scored 96 runs for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs. Jabari Mills was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets for 18 runs in two overs. The Royals scored 100 runs for the loss of one wicket in 7.2 overs and won the match by nine wickets.

Pirates Bay Raiders won the toss in the 24th match against Pigeon Point Skiers and elected to bat. They scored 139 runs for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs. Jesse Bootan picked up three wickets for 23 runs in two overs.

Bootan had a great outing with the bat and scored 62 runs off 20 deliveries. The Point Skiers reached the target of 140 runs in 9.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. Bootan won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Leron Lezama 8 8 1 216 55 30.86 125 172.8 - 2 14 16 2 Akiel Cooper 7 6 1 182 69 36.4 77 236.36 - 1 16 13 3 Mbeki Joseph 7 6 - 179 79 29.83 85 210.59 - 1 15 15 4 Jesse Bootan 7 6 - 174 55 29 75 232 - 1 19 11 5 Kirstan Kallicharan 4 4 2 169 49 84.5 88 192.05 - - 10 17 6 Ashaughn Pierre 8 8 3 160 66 32 101 158.42 - 1 13 14 7 Jahron Alfred 6 6 2 148 66 37 91 162.64 - 1 8 10 8 Olando James 6 6 1 136 75 27.2 85 160 - 1 8 9 9 Dexter Sween 6 6 - 134 45 22.33 76 176.32 - - 11 11 10 Navin Stewart 6 5 1 130 39 32.5 64 203.13 - - 12 10

Leron Lezama is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has made 216 runs in eight matches at an average of 30.86.

Akiel Cooper is still in second place and has amassed a total of 182 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 236.36.

Mbeki Joseph is still the third-highest run-scorer and has amassed a total of 179 runs in six outings at a strike rate of 210.59.

Jesse Bootan is still in fourth position and has made 174 runs in six innings at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 232.

Kirstan Kallicharan has jumped to fifth position from seventh and has scored 169 runs in four outings at an average of 84.50.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Christopher Vincent 7 6 12 74 7 2/6 10.57 6.17 10.29 - - 1 2 Navin Bidaisee 6 5 10 102 7 2/5 14.57 10.2 8.57 - - - 3 Andy Davis 7 7 13 158 7 2/9 22.57 12.15 11.14 - - - 4 Dexter Sween 6 6 11 160 7 2/25 22.86 14.55 9.43 - - - 5 Jon Russ Jagessar 5 5 9 87 6 4/4 14.5 9.67 9 1 - - 6 Anthony Providence 7 4 6.5 72 6 4/20 12 10.54 6.83 1 - - 7 Justin Joseph 6 5 8 94 6 4/21 15.67 11.75 8 1 - - 8 Akiel Cooper 7 6 11 131 6 3/25 21.83 11.91 11 - - - 9 Ancil Nedd 5 5 9 94 5 3/5 18.8 10.44 10.8 - - - 10 Josh Telemaque 7 6 11 116 5 2/25 23.2 10.55 13.2 - - -

Christopher Vincent is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken seven wickets in six innings at an average of 10.57.

Navin Bidaisee is still in second position and has picked seven wickets in six matches at an average of 14.57.

Andy Davis is still in third place and has amassed a total of seven wickets in seven matches at an economy of 12.15.

Dexter Sween has picked a total of seven wickets in six matches at an average of 22.86 and is still in fourth place.

Jon Russ Jagessar is still in fifth position and has taken six wickets in five matches at an average of 14.50.

