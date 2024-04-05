Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers (Updated) ft. Jesse Bootan and Akiel Cooper

The Pirates Bay Raiders demolished the Kings Bay Royals by seven wickets in the 29th match of the 2024 Bago T10 Blast.

Meanwhile, the 30th match of the tournament saw the Store Bay Snorkelers secure a 14-run win against the Pigeon Point Skiers at the Shaw Park Stadium in Scarborough.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Kings Bay Royals got off to a horrid start in the first game of the day. Top-order batters Jabari Mills (8), Jahron Alfred (3), and Clinton Brooks (5) were dismissed early with no significant contributions.

Batting at No. 4, it was Mikkel Govia who took charge against the Pirates Bay Raiders, scoring a blazing 49 off just 22 deliveries. In the end,the Royals managed to piece up a score of 81/6 after the end of 10 overs.

Christopher Vincent and Marlon Richards took two wickets apiece for the Raiders.

In response, the Pirate Bay Raiders chased the total in just six overs thanks to blistering strikes from Evin Lewis (31 off 12) and Marlon Richards (30 off 9), emerging victorious with seven wickets in hand.

In the second game of the day, the Store Bay Snorkelers put up an above-par first-inning score of 121/6 in 10 overs. Dillon Douglas (25) and Joshua James (33) top-scored for the Snorkelers.

Akiel Cooper and Aron Nanan finished their spells with two wickets each for the Pigeon Point Skiers.

Despite a valiant attempt, the Pigeon Point Skiers fell short of 14 runs as the Snorkelers emerged victorious.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Jesse Bootan 8 8 1 273 62 39 109 250.46 -- 2 31 15 2 Leron Lezama 10 9 1 244 55 30.5 135 180.74 -- 2 16 19 3 Akiel Cooper 8 8 2 229 69 38.17 101 226.73 -- 1 19 17 4 Mbeki Joseph 8 8 - 205 79 25.63 102 200.98 -- 1 16 18 5 Kirstan Kallicharan 6 5 3 170 49 85 89 191.01 -- -- 10 17 6 Ashaughn Pierre 10 9 3 166 66 27.67 105 158.1 -- 1 13 15 7 Marlon Richards 8 6 4 164 33 82 67 244.78 -- - 16 7 8 Evin Lewis 6 5 2 163 73 54.33 63 258.73 -- 1 15 14 9 Navin Stewart 8 7 1 160 39 26.67 78 205.13 -- -- 14 13 10 Jahron Alfred 7 7 2 151 66 30.2 96 157.29 -- 1 8 10

Jesse Bootan tops the run-scoring charts with 273 runs in eight innings at a decent average of 39 and a stellar strike rate of 250.46.

Bootan is closely followed by Leron Lezama, who has amassed 244 runs in nine innings at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 180.74.

In third place is Pigeon Point Skiers Akiel Cooper with 229 runs from eight matches and an average of 38.17.

Mbeki Joseph is in fourth place with 205 runs and an impressive SR of 200.98.

Kirstan Kallicharan occupies the fifth spot with 170 runs from six games.

Ashaughn Pierre, Marlon Richards, Evin Lewis, Navin Stewart, and Jahron Alfred round off the top ten run-getters list with totals of 166, 164, 163, 160, and 151 runs, respectively.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Jon Russ Jagessar 8 7 13 103 10 4/4 10.3 7.92 7.8 1 -- - 2 Christopher Vincent 9 8 16 107 9 2/6 11.89 6.69 10.67 -- -- 1 3 Navin Bidaisee 8 6 12 119 9 2/5 13.22 9.92 8 -- -- - 4 Akiel Cooper 8 8 15 186 9 3/25 20.67 12.4 10 -- -- - 5 Dejourn Charles 9 7 13 137 8 4/21 17.13 10.54 9.75 1 -- - 6 Josh Telemaque 9 8 15 166 8 2/25 20.75 11.07 11.25 -- -- - 7 Andy Davis 9 8 15 174 7 2/9 24.86 11.6 12.86 -- -- - 8 Dexter Sween 8 7 13 188 7 2/25 26.86 14.46 11.14 -- -- - 9 Ancil Nedd 7 6 10.1 116 6 3/5 19.33 11.41 10.17 -- -- - 10 Aaron Nanan 8 4 8 96 6 3/23 16 12 8 -- -- -

Jon Russ Jagessar leads the wicket-taking charts with 10 scalps from eight matches at an astonishing average of 10.30 and an economy rate of 7.92.

Christopher Vincent occupies the second spot with nine wickets at an average of 11.89 and a miserly economy of 6.69.

Navin Bidaisee takes the third spot with nine wickets, while Akiel Cooper is fourth on the list with nine wickets too.

Dejourn Charles rounds off the top five with his tally of eight wickets.

Josh Telamaque, Andy Davis, Dexter Sween, Anchil Nedd, and Aaron Nanan occupy the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th spots, taking eight, seven, seven, six, and six wickets, respectively.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!