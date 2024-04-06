Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pirates Bay Raiders (Updated) ft. Christopher Vincent

The Pirates Bay Raiders beat Mt. Irvine Surfers by 42 runs in the Eliminator of the 2024 Bago T10 Blast.

Meanwhile, the final saw table-topping Store Bay Snorkelers defeat the Pirates Bay Raiders by three wickets.

The Pirates Bay Raiders put up an above-par first-inning score of 145/1 in 10 overs in the Eliminator against the Mt. Irvine Surfers. Navin Stewart (83) and Evin Lewis (32) top-scored for the Raiders.

Despite a valiant attempt, the Mt. Irvine Surfers fell short of 42 runs as the Raiders emerged victorious and advanced to the final.

After being asked to bat first by the Store Bay Snorkelers, the Pirate Bay Raiders got off to a horrid start in the finals of the 2024 Bago T10 Blast. Navin Stewart, Marlon Richards, and Christopher Vincent top-scored for the Raiders with 12 runs each. In the end, the Raiders managed to piece up a score of 75/7 after the end of 10 overs.

Jon Russ Jagessar, Trevor Hinds, and Dillon Douglas took two wickets each for the Snorkelers.

In response, the Store Bay Snorkelers chased the total in just 8.3 overs as they took home the 2024 Bago T10 blast crown.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Jesse Bootan 8 8 1 273 62 39 109 250.46 -- 2 31 15 2 Navin Stewart 10 9 2 255 83 36.43 119 214.29 -- 1 21 22 3 Leron Lezama 10 9 1 244 55 30.5 135 180.74 -- 2 16 19 4 Akiel Cooper 8 8 2 229 69 38.17 101 226.73 -- 1 19 17 5 Mbeki Joseph 8 8 - 205 79 25.63 102 200.98 -- 1 16 18 6 Evin Lewis 8 7 2 204 73 40.8 79 258.23 -- 1 18 19 7 Ashaughn Pierre 11 10 3 188 66 26.86 124 151.61 -- 1 14 17 8 Kirstan Kallicharan 7 6 3 186 49 62 95 195.79 -- -- 12 17 9 Joshua James 9 8 3 184 53 36.8 77 238.96 -- 1 14 17 10 Lendl Simmons 8 4 2 178 56 89 80 222.5 -- 1 17 12

Jesse Bootan tops the run-scoring charts with 273 runs in eight innings. He has scored his runs at a decent average of 39 and a stellar strike rate of 250.46.

Bootan is closely followed by Navin Stewart, who has amassed 255 runs in nine innings at an average of 36.43 and a strike rate of 214.29.

In third place is Leron Lezama with 244 runs from 10 matches and an average of 30.50.

Akiel Cooper is in fourth place with 229 runs and an impressive strike rate of 226.73.

Mbeki Joseph occupies the fifth spot with 205 runs from eight games.

Evin Lewis, Ashaughn Pierre, Kirstan Kallicharan, Joshua James, and Lendl Simmons round off the top ten run-getters list with totals of 204, 188, 186, 184, and 178 runs, respectively.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Christopher Vincent 11 10 20 133 12 2/6 11.08 6.65 10 -- -- 1 2 Jon Russ Jagessar 9 8 15 118 12 4/4 9.83 7.87 7.5 1 -- - 3 Navin Bidaisee 8 6 12 119 9 2/5 13.22 9.92 8 -- -- - 4 Akiel Cooper 8 8 15 186 9 3/25 20.67 12.4 10 -- -- - 5 Dejourn Charles 10 8 15 146 8 4/21 18.25 9.73 11.25 1 -- - 6 Josh Telemaque 11 9 16 179 8 2/25 22.38 11.19 12 -- -- - 7 Andy Davis 9 8 15 174 7 2/9 24.86 11.6 12.86 -- -- - 8 Anthony Providence 11 7 9.5 122 7 4/20 17.43 12.41 8.43 1 -- - 9 Dexter Sween 8 7 13 188 7 2/25 26.86 14.46 11.14 -- -- - 10 Dillon Douglas 11 9 16 121 6 2/13 20.17 7.56 16 -- - -

Christopher Vincent finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps from 11 matches. Vincent has claimed his wickets at an astonishing average of 11.08 and an economy rate of 6.65.

Jon Russ Jagessar occupies the second spot with 12 wickets at an average of 9.83 and a miserly economy of 7.87.

Navin Bidaisee takes the third spot with nine wickets, while Akiel Cooper is fourth on the list with nine wickets to his name as well.

Dejourn Charles rounds off the top five with his tally of eight wickets.

Josh Telamaque, Andy Davis, Anthony Providence, Dexter Sween, and Dillon Douglas occupy the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th spots, taking eight, seven, seven, seven, and six wickets, respectively.

