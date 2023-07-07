"Bairstow has cost England the Ashes" - Fans blast England wicketkeeper on his terrible dismissal on Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow continued his dismal run of form with the bat in the ongoing Ashes with an egregious shot leading to his dismissal in the first hour of Day 2 at Headingley.
Facing a 0-2 deficit, England put in an inspired display with the ball on Day 1, restricting Australia to a mediocre total of 263 in their first essay.
In reply, England closed the day at a precarious 68/3, with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow still at the crease. The hosts, unfortunately, lost Root in the second ball of Day 2 to the bowling of Australian skipper Pat Cummins.
With the team in dire straits, England needed Bairstow to make a telling contribution, but the 33-year-old fell five overs later for just 12, playing a poor shot off Mitchell Starc. Driving at a fuller delivery wide outside off, his dismissal left England reeling at 87/5, trailing the visitors by a massive 176 runs.
Bairstow has been at the center of several discussions since Day 5 of the second Test, where he was controversially dismissed by an Alex Carey stumping, raising questions on the spirit of the game. Furthermore, the Yorkshire batter's glove work has been under heavy scrutiny, with numerous dropped chances throughout the series proving costly for the home side.
To further complicate matters, Jonny Bairstow has been in ordinary form with the bat through the first three Tests, averaging a mere 27.20 in five innings. Despite being among the in-form Test batters for England before a freak leg injury late last year, the wicketkeeper has struggled since his return in the one-off Test against Ireland.
Bairstow's failure with the bat, along with his dismal wicketkeeping and histrionics since the controversial dismissal in the last Test, has not gone down well with fans on Twitter. Several fans also suggested the veteran batter be dropped for a more reliable Ben Foakes behind the stumps.
"It's cost England" - Michael Vaughan on Jonny Bairstow's wicketkeeping struggles
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was highly critical of Jonny Bairstow's dismal keeping throughout the Ashes after Day 1 of the third Test.
In-form batters Steve Smith and Travis Head were given reprieves in the first innings by Bairstow, forcing Vaughan to want the hosts to reconsider the selection of the Yorkshireman as the gloveman.
I don't think they'll tinker, they'll continue with Jonny ( Bairstow)," Vaughan told Cricbuzz. "It's cost England. I was absolutely behind his wicketkeeping before this series but sometimes you have to accept that there's maybe a better option out there."
In stark contrast, Aussie keeper Alex Carey has been excellent behind the stumps, leading several experts to conclude the catching as the main reason for the visitors being ahead 2-0.
As things stand, England are teetering on the brink at 142/7 at lunch on Day 2, trailing the Australian first-innings score by 121 runs.