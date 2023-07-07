"Bairstow has cost England the Ashes" - Fans blast England wicketkeeper on his terrible dismissal on Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow continued his dismal run of form with the bat in the ongoing Ashes with an egregious shot leading to his dismissal in the first hour of Day 2 at Headingley.

Facing a 0-2 deficit, England put in an inspired display with the ball on Day 1, restricting Australia to a mediocre total of 263 in their first essay.

In reply, England closed the day at a precarious 68/3, with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow still at the crease. The hosts, unfortunately, lost Root in the second ball of Day 2 to the bowling of Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

With the team in dire straits, England needed Bairstow to make a telling contribution, but the 33-year-old fell five overs later for just 12, playing a poor shot off Mitchell Starc. Driving at a fuller delivery wide outside off, his dismissal left England reeling at 87/5, trailing the visitors by a massive 176 runs.

Bairstow has been at the center of several discussions since Day 5 of the second Test, where he was controversially dismissed by an Alex Carey stumping, raising questions on the spirit of the game. Furthermore, the Yorkshire batter's glove work has been under heavy scrutiny, with numerous dropped chances throughout the series proving costly for the home side.

To further complicate matters, Jonny Bairstow has been in ordinary form with the bat through the first three Tests, averaging a mere 27.20 in five innings. Despite being among the in-form Test batters for England before a freak leg injury late last year, the wicketkeeper has struggled since his return in the one-off Test against Ireland.

Bairstow's failure with the bat, along with his dismal wicketkeeping and histrionics since the controversial dismissal in the last Test, has not gone down well with fans on Twitter. Several fans also suggested the veteran batter be dropped for a more reliable Ben Foakes behind the stumps.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Bluedazzler 💙 @bluedazzler101 @englandcricket Bairstow keeps dropping catches and not scoring. Foakes will be brought in only after the Ashes are already lost though… 🤦🏼‍♂️🤡 @englandcricket Bairstow keeps dropping catches and not scoring. Foakes will be brought in only after the Ashes are already lost though… 🤦🏼‍♂️🤡

Phillip Pope @PhillipMPope

Dropped catches.

Few runs.

Dopey run out.

Total hubris by Stokes and MacCullum to stick by a losing situation because... Bazball?

Bairstow was a gamble that hasn't paid off.

We can see it, why can't they? @WisdenCricket Bairstow has cost England the Ashes.Dropped catches.Few runs.Dopey run out.Total hubris by Stokes and MacCullum to stick by a losing situation because... Bazball?Bairstow was a gamble that hasn't paid off.We can see it, why can't they? @WisdenCricket Bairstow has cost England the Ashes.Dropped catches.Few runs.Dopey run out.Total hubris by Stokes and MacCullum to stick by a losing situation because... Bazball?Bairstow was a gamble that hasn't paid off.We can see it, why can't they?

Ronnie Omlette @omlettes_ronnie @DanLeeAFC Bairstow looks mentally and physically unfit but will carry on no doubt because he's one of the golf lads !! @DanLeeAFC Bairstow looks mentally and physically unfit but will carry on no doubt because he's one of the golf lads !!

Finn Reynolds @FinnReynolds7 Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Just found out the batsman in this shameful spirit-of-the-game mocking stunt is not only ENGLISH, but a YORKSHIREMAN. What on earth are you doing Elliott Whitehead? Are you a closet Australian?

Just found out the batsman in this shameful spirit-of-the-game mocking stunt is not only ENGLISH, but a YORKSHIREMAN. What on earth are you doing Elliott Whitehead? Are you a closet Australian? https://t.co/BvT1008Gmf bairstow should have been in his crease then shouldn’t he twitter.com/piersmorgan/st… bairstow should have been in his crease then shouldn’t he twitter.com/piersmorgan/st…

BassGod @GrauniadBassGod @GeoffLemonSport

Hi Geoff



The quickest way to drop Bairstow would be for Bairstow to be made a selector.



I'm here all week. Hi GeoffThe quickest way to drop Bairstow would be for Bairstow to be made a selector.I'm here all week. @GeoffLemonSport Hi GeoffThe quickest way to drop Bairstow would be for Bairstow to be made a selector. I'm here all week.

Oddjobbobajobbob @Oddjobbobajobb1 #ENGvAUS England absolutely bottled it again... So many basic errors and if am honest Bairstow has been terrible this ashes series #Ashes2023 England absolutely bottled it again... So many basic errors and if am honest Bairstow has been terrible this ashes series #Ashes2023 #ENGvAUS

Grumpy @TheMrGrumpy "Bairstow plays at a wide Starc delivery and edges to slip" is a pretty bloody annoying sentence to read today.



I get that he was the in form batsman before he got injured, but Foakes was the in form wicket keeper-batsman when he got dumped. "Bairstow plays at a wide Starc delivery and edges to slip" is a pretty bloody annoying sentence to read today. I get that he was the in form batsman before he got injured, but Foakes was the in form wicket keeper-batsman when he got dumped.

Was 🤘🏻 @WayneSimbo @markpougatch Bairstow has been a shadow of his former self this series, if he isn't delivering with bat or gloves get him dropped asap @markpougatch Bairstow has been a shadow of his former self this series, if he isn't delivering with bat or gloves get him dropped asap

Chet @chet_ag Convinced even if Bairstow had not got out the way he did in the 2nd test match, England would have still lost Convinced even if Bairstow had not got out the way he did in the 2nd test match, England would have still lost

levy is a liar @SpursLevyOut Picking Bairstow as wicket kepper has cost us this series. He's not been good enough with the gloves and his batting has suffered, probably from his mistakes Picking Bairstow as wicket kepper has cost us this series. He's not been good enough with the gloves and his batting has suffered, probably from his mistakes

Hudson Magerstein @HMagerstein #Ashes How could Starc get Bairstow out for 12, it’s against the spirit of the game, everyone knows you can’t get out 37th ball! #ashes #Ashes 23 How could Starc get Bairstow out for 12, it’s against the spirit of the game, everyone knows you can’t get out 37th ball! #ashes #Ashes #Ashes23

Jez @JezzaD1972

Bairstow could have been averaging 99.94 before his leg break. Means nothing now he is averaging under 30. @rob97blue Form trumps history.Bairstow could have been averaging 99.94 before his leg break. Means nothing now he is averaging under 30. @rob97blue Form trumps history.Bairstow could have been averaging 99.94 before his leg break. Means nothing now he is averaging under 30.

Chox @goldwynbird Apart from last summer Jonny Bairstow has an ordinary test batting average of 37 ... Ben Foakes test average is 32 ... Just 5 runs less .. Given the errors behind the stumps that Jonny has made ( which have cost far more than 5 runs ) its probably time for Foakes to return #Ashes Apart from last summer Jonny Bairstow has an ordinary test batting average of 37 ... Ben Foakes test average is 32 ... Just 5 runs less .. Given the errors behind the stumps that Jonny has made ( which have cost far more than 5 runs ) its probably time for Foakes to return #Ashes

"It's cost England" - Michael Vaughan on Jonny Bairstow's wicketkeeping struggles

Jonny Bairstow has been sloppy behind the stumps in the Ashes.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was highly critical of Jonny Bairstow's dismal keeping throughout the Ashes after Day 1 of the third Test.

In-form batters Steve Smith and Travis Head were given reprieves in the first innings by Bairstow, forcing Vaughan to want the hosts to reconsider the selection of the Yorkshireman as the gloveman.

I don't think they'll tinker, they'll continue with Jonny ( Bairstow)," Vaughan told Cricbuzz. "It's cost England. I was absolutely behind his wicketkeeping before this series but sometimes you have to accept that there's maybe a better option out there."

In stark contrast, Aussie keeper Alex Carey has been excellent behind the stumps, leading several experts to conclude the catching as the main reason for the visitors being ahead 2-0.

As things stand, England are teetering on the brink at 142/7 at lunch on Day 2, trailing the Australian first-innings score by 121 runs.

